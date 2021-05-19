Strait back to Vegas, in August, at T-Mobile Arena

George Strait and his Ace in the Hole Band have been a hit since opening at T-Mobile in 2017.

George is heading Strait back to Vegas.

Country superstar and Vegas arena favorite George Strait has announced his return to T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 13-14. His residency at the venue, “Strait to Vegas,” was put on hold in 2020.

“The Ace in the Hole Band and I have been looking forward to this day for a year and a half,” Strait said in a statement. “I cannot wait to see Vegas and all of my great fans once again. It’s been way too long. We will finally ride again. See you soon.”

Caitlyn Smith is Strait’s special guest.

Tickets are onsale now at www.StraitToVegas.com.

Tickets to Strait’s original 2020 dates will be honored for the rescheduled shows. Aug. 28, 2020 tickets will apply to the Aug. 13, 2021 show. Aug. 29, 2020 tickets will apply to the Aug. 14, 2021 show.

Those unable to attend the rescheduled shows are directed to seek refunds at the original point of purchase for the next 30 days.

