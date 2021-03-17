‘Streetmosphere’ returning live entertainment to Venetian

Fifteen singers and eight visual performers are coming back to The Venetian.

"Streetmosphere" performers at the Grand Canal Shoppes. (Grand Canal Shoppes)

"Streetmosphere" performers at the Grand Canal Shoppes. (Grand Canal Shoppes)

A "Streetmosphere" performer at the Grand Canal Shoppes. (Grand Canal Shoppes)

The sidewalks of The Venetian are being animated once more.

The hotel has returned its “Streetmosphere” Grand Canal Shoppes entertainment program, latent when the performers were let go in February 2020. The renaissance of the Renaissance-themed, operatic performances is presented as a “phased-in” strategy, keeping safe in pandemic protocols.

The performers traditionally have sung opera classics while strolling through the promenade, joined by stilt walkers and various acrobats. Human statues, too, have been signature elements of the program, which along with the singing gondoliers opened with the hotel in 1999.

The entertainers are contracted through Ken Henderson’s Best Agency.

“We’ve had the program for about 15 years, and it’s been extremely popular,” Henderson says. “We’ve hired 15 singers, and another eight visual artists.”

The show is free of charge, too, a “discovery” amenity for hotel guests and visitors.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late CEO and chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.