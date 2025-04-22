Strip attraction celebrating reggae legend sets opening date

An attraction opening for previews at Mandalay Bay this summer celebrates the life and music of one of the pioneers of reggae.

Foreigner’s not finished with Las Vegas, and neither is Pitbull

A rendering of Bob Marley Hope Road, the walk-around attraction opening or previews June 25 at Mandalay Bay. (Bob Marley Hope Road)

A rendering of Bob Marley Hope Road, the walk-around attraction opening or previews June 25 at Mandalay Bay. (Bob Marley Hope Road)

A rendering of Bob Marley Hope Road, the walk-around attraction opening or previews June 25 at Mandalay Bay. (Bob Marley Hope Road)

A rendering of Bob Marley Hope Road, the walk-around attraction opening or previews June 25 at Mandalay Bay. (Bob Marley Hope Road)

A rendering of Bob Marley Hope Road, the walk-around attraction opening or previews June 25 at Mandalay Bay. (Bob Marley Hope Road)

A rendering of Bob Marley Hope Road, the walk-around attraction opening or previews June 25 at Mandalay Bay. (Bob Marley Hope Road)

Ziggy Marley says he’s excited about a new entertainment experience coming to the Strip.

He should be. It’s dedicated to his father.

But Bob Marley Hope Road is designed to unify the masses.

“We talk about Vegas being different — this is perfect for Vegas,” Marley said in an interview this past summer, referring to the attraction opening June 25 at Mandalay Bay. “It’s going to be different than just listening to Bob Marley’s music and looking at videos. You will experience the message in the music in a totally different way. I’m excited just to experience it myself, just because I like those types of things.”

Tickets tickets run $49-$124 (not including fees), on sale at hoperoad.com/tickets/#show. The project is taking over the Bayside Buffet space. Hope Road, too, will provide variety in its walk-around concept.

The project will invoke live performances, storytelling and multisensory elements, according to a news release announcing its opening date.

The dual experiences offer an interactive trek through Marley’s career during the day, or The Experience; and live performances at night, dubbed The Show.

The Experience gives guests a chance to traverse the streets of Trench Town, Marley’s home Kingston and neighborhood recognized as the birth of reggae. Visitors can revisit Marley’s performances through digital and analog installations. The Experience runs six days a week beginning at 11 a.m., dark Wednesdays.

The Show features an intimate performance, evoking “the energy and spirit” of Marley’s music. A cast handpicked for this show performs amid multicolored sets reflecting Marley’s worldview. Renowned Las Vegas choreographer and casting director Louanne Madorma presided over auditions.

The show runs 75 minutes Tuesdays through Saturdays, times not yet posted.

Hope Road is created by FiveCurrents production company, which has developed some 63 international ceremonies and has worked on 15 Olympic Games. Primary Wave Music is co-producer. The independent music publisher that is home to Marley’s catalog.

Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley is executive producer. In a statement, she describes Hope Road as a profound celebration of her father’s legacy.

“We invite everyone to dive deep into this immersive experience and feel the resonating power of his music and message, connecting hearts and souls through this extraordinary journey.”

Cool Hang Alert

Anthony James’ amazing, time-proven music foray The Funk Jam returns to The Shag Room at Virgin Hotels at 9 p.m. Saturday. This jam is unbroken. Try the FizzyWater No cover.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.