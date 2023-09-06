83°F
Kats

Strip dayclub extending pool season with return of party dome

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 10:01 am
 
Marquee Dayclub Dome is coming back in October. (Tao Group Hospitality)
“Cover it up,” might not be the most common phrase at Marquee Dayclub, but the annex is doing just that to extend the pool party season.

The pool deck at the Cosmopolitan is returning its Marquee Dayclub Dome through the fall and winter. The Dome pool season kicks off Oct. 14 with Loud Luxury and the Nelk Boys. EDM star Martin Garrix headlines during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend on Nov. 18.

The Dome premiered at Marquee Dayclub in 2014. The orb-shaped structure rises 50 feet above the pool, covering 23,000 square feet with 2 million BTUs of heat to create a summer-like atmosphere.

The water is 90 degrees. Point is, it will be sufficiently warm.

Marquee is also returning its poolside menu. Chef cabana experiences and bottle service parades will fuel partygoers throughout the day. The pool scene is open Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Locals are offered complimentary entry and bottle specials on Friday.

Each Sunday night, the experience continues under the Dome starting at 10:30 p.m. with Drenched After Dark, a nighttime swim party. Dive in for more intel at taogroup.com/venues/marquee-las-vegas-2.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

