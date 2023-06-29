Strip performer injured in new act during show

The unidentified “O” artist was removed from the theater on a stretcher.

An artist in Cirque du Soleil’s “O” at Bellagio was injured and taken from the stage on a stretcher during Wednesday’s 9:30 p.m. performance.

According to sources on the scene, the artist, whose identity is not yet confirmed, was involved in an accident during an act that just debuted Wednesday. The night’s second performance was the second time the number had been attempted in the show.

Efforts to reach Cirque officials Wednesday night about the incident were unsuccessful.

After the incident, the performance was reportedly halted, the curtains drawn, and the artist strapped to a stretcher and taken from the theater. Witnesses said the performer was in convulsions in the moments after the accident.

The performance resumed after the performer was taken from the stage, with an announcement to the audience that the performer was OK.

In the routine, two performers are to jump into a lift as it is descending to the aquatic stage. But the artists jumped as the lift was actually rising, with one suffering scrapes on his chest and abdomen, and the other seeming to strike his head. The show was then immediately halted.

“O” is Cirque’s flagship production and top-selling show, performing two times a night, seven nights a week. The show celebrates its 25th anniversary in October, in a string of landmarks for the Strip’s predominant production company. “Michael Jackson One” celebrates its 10th anniversary Thursday. “Mystere” marks its 30th anniversary this Christmas Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

