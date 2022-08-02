Strip shut down for stunt driver’s spinouts
Video shows Ken Block spinning out while racing through the Paris Las Vegas porte cochere.
A stunt driver is shutting down and firing up the Strip.
Ken Block, a professional driver known for his wild promotional performances, is reportedly filming a commercial for Audi’s electric-car division. The spot is to be called “Casino,” which matches the video’s Vegas backdrop.
Video of Monday night’s filming shows Block spinning out and throwing smoke from his tires while racing through the Paris Las Vegas porte cochere.
Dig it. Video of last night’s stunt-driving action that shut down the Strip. Column coming soon. #RJnow @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/2P55kEy4bh
— John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 2, 2022
The Strip was shut down between Caesars Palace and Harmon Road (with the Cosmopolitan and Planet Hollywood in that closed zone) from 11 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Intermittent closures are also planned for 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday morning.
Known for his masterful driving skills and marketing acumen, Block is a pro rally driver with the Hoonigan Racing Division, which competes in the American Rally Association. His Block’s series of Gymkhana motorsport YouTube videos has drawn more than 550 million views.
The 54-year-old extreme driver has also competed in motocross, skateboarding and snowboarding.
