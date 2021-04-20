Styx adds 3rd show as band fills The Venetian Theatre

Styx is adding one date as the band’s shows are selling to the theater’s full, 1,815-seat capacity.

Tommy Shaw of Styx performs with Don Felder Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, to promote the band's upcoming show at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Styx drummer Todd Sucherman performs with the band Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, to promote their upcoming show at The Venetian Theater in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Lawrence Gowan of Styx plays the keyboard behind his back during a performance of the Styx hit, Renegade, as part of the “Styx & Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane,” show at The Venetian Theater on Thursday, January 5, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

It’s been long spell since we’ve reported an added date to a rock series on the Strip. But that time has arrived, and Styx is tacking on a third date, Sept. 24, to their upcoming run at The Venetian Theatre.

Previously the band had locked in Sept. 25-26. Those shows are sold out, hence the demand for a third performance (tickets start at $45, not including fees, and are onsale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com or any Venetian box office).

“We always have a great time at The Venetian. The fans seem to, as well,” Styx singer and guitarist Tommy Shaw said after the first set of shows was announced in March. “The dressing rooms, the stage, the staff are so helpful and fun. It’s become one of our favorites.”

A new set has been constructed for the Vegas show, which features Shaw on vocals and guitar alongside James “JY” Young (vocals, guitars), Lawrence Gowan (vocals, keyboards), Todd Sucherman (drums) and Ricky Phillips (bass), with special appearances from original bassist Chuck Panozzo.

The band follows Chicago (Sept. 15-18) and is ahead of ZZ Top (Oct. 8-16) on The Venetian Theatre reopening lineup.

Spinning 45

Jaki Baskow has notched her 45th year running Las Vegas’ first full-service talent agency, Baskow Talent. Baskow was working on the 1970s series “Kojak” when star and legendary Vegas VIP Telly Savalas met her and encouraged her to start a business that could furnish extras to TV shows. Baskow opened her agency with $300, working at night calling bingo at the Silverbird hotel-casino.

She went on to book talent at Caesars Palace, originally for the Vegas production of “Cinderella at the Palace” TV special, starring newcomer Marlene Ricci along with Gene Kelley, Ann-Margret and Paul Anka. Frank Sinatra and his restaurateur sidekick, Jilly Rizzo, helped get her started in the business.

The agency has grown to include Baskow’s Las Vegas Speakers Bureau series. Over the years she’s partnered in various projects with such stars as Jennifer Lopez, Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Costner, Tom Selleck, Sharon Stone, Suzanne Somers, Andy Garcia and Roger Moore. She was the last to book the late Anthony Bourdain on a speaking engagement, in New Orleans just before his death in June 2018.

“After I opened, I start getting a lot of business, then I had threats on my life because I broke a monopoly that was here for 25 years,” Baskow recalls. “But I never gave up, and the threats went away.”

Baskow is still active on the scene, working with several Las Vegas entertainers. As she says, “I have had a blessed career and continue my momentum during and after COVID, to bring these entertainers back to work.”

This indicator …

Platforms offering free tickets for online subscriptions are bubbling up again, a sign of the entertainment scene’s revival. Downtown Grand’s Delirious Comedy Club and “X Country” have popped up on House Seats. Under normal circumstances, such sites fill showrooms. It’s a clear indication the entertainment market is moving toward pre-COVID conditions.

