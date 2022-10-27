Sugar Ray, Bush, Sugarhill Gang in FSE’s New Year’s show

Revelers celebrate on New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guy Anthony O'Brien aka Master Gee of The Sugarhill Gang performs at halftime during an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is shown in an undated publicity photo. He's set to appear with the band on Fremont Street on New Year's Eve. (Review-Journal file)

Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is shown on the Blue Carpet prior to "One Night For One Drop," held at O Theater at the Bellagio on Friday, March 8, 2019.( John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal @JohnnyKats

The Wailers perform at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq in Las Vegas, NV on February 2, 2015. (Courtesy, Erik Kabik/Retna Ltd.)

All-4-One perform at the premiere of “I Love the 90s — The Vegas Show” at Paris Las Vegas on Oct. 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Hen Dogg of The Sugarhill Gang performs at halftime during an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

A large crowd gathers on 4th Street to get into Fremont Street Experience for the New Year’s Eve party on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans react during a Bobby Brown performance on New Year's Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman joins his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman just before midnight on the Third Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on New Year's Eve Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Derrick Westmoreland of Houston and Alisha McCord of Memphis, Tenn. pose with, from left, Melissa Dillon, Preeti Saha, Lydia Penn and Uli Auliani, all of Las Vegas, during the New Year's Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sugar Ray is shown in an undated publicity photo. The band is set to appear with the band on Fremont Street on New Year's Eve. (Fremont Street Experience)

Sugarhill Gang is shown in an undated publicity photo. The band is set to appear with the band on Fremont Street on New Year's Eve. (Fremont Street Experience)

The Wailers ft. Julian Marley is shown in an undated publicity photo. The band is set to appear with the band on Fremont Street on New Year's Eve. (Fremont Street Experience)

Bush is shown in an undated publicity photo. The band is set to appear with the band on Fremont Street on New Year's Eve. (Thomas Rabsch)

DJ Scribble is shown in an undated publicity photo. The band is set to appear with the band on Fremont Street on New Year's Eve. (Fremont Street Experience)

Sugar Ray. Bush. DJ Skribble. Sugarhill Gang. The mayor.

All those folks, and more, are on Fremont Street Experience’s New Year’s Eve party plan. “Time Of Your Life Festival” gates open at 6 p.m. The cost is $50. Guests must be age 21-over to attend. Go to VegasExperience.com to purchase.

That cost is up from $35 last year. Those of us who remember free NYE shows on Fremont Street (featuring such acts as Bachman Turner Overdrive) might become wistful at the memories. But the lineup is robust, with the above-mentioned acts and also The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Tag Team and All-4-One all signed on. Additional headliners are to be announced.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will be on hand, as is customary. The countdown is lifted by the requisite pyro show and digital fireworks on the Viva Vision screen.

“Fremont Street Experience is the ultimate street party featuring more live entertainment every day of the year than anywhere else in the country,” FSE President and CEO Andrew Simon said in a statement. “We always offer the best value for New Year’s Eve entertainment, and this year for only $50, we will have the most star-studded lineup in our history, featuring bands of all different genres of music spanning multiple decades.”

Guests are encouraged to dress up and get crazy. A Fly Into the New Year package is also offered, where guests can soar over the scene on the SlotZilla Zoomline, the 1,750-foot zip line that flies across Fremont Street at up to 35 miles per hour. Elevated, fast and loud is how FSE likes it.

