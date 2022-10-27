Sugar Ray, Bush, Sugarhill Gang in FSE’s New Year’s show
Fremont Street Experience has signed several big-name acts, for a $50 ticket price.
Sugar Ray. Bush. DJ Skribble. Sugarhill Gang. The mayor.
All those folks, and more, are on Fremont Street Experience’s New Year’s Eve party plan. “Time Of Your Life Festival” gates open at 6 p.m. The cost is $50. Guests must be age 21-over to attend. Go to VegasExperience.com to purchase.
That cost is up from $35 last year. Those of us who remember free NYE shows on Fremont Street (featuring such acts as Bachman Turner Overdrive) might become wistful at the memories. But the lineup is robust, with the above-mentioned acts and also The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Tag Team and All-4-One all signed on. Additional headliners are to be announced.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will be on hand, as is customary. The countdown is lifted by the requisite pyro show and digital fireworks on the Viva Vision screen.
“Fremont Street Experience is the ultimate street party featuring more live entertainment every day of the year than anywhere else in the country,” FSE President and CEO Andrew Simon said in a statement. “We always offer the best value for New Year’s Eve entertainment, and this year for only $50, we will have the most star-studded lineup in our history, featuring bands of all different genres of music spanning multiple decades.”
Guests are encouraged to dress up and get crazy. A Fly Into the New Year package is also offered, where guests can soar over the scene on the SlotZilla Zoomline, the 1,750-foot zip line that flies across Fremont Street at up to 35 miles per hour. Elevated, fast and loud is how FSE likes it.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.