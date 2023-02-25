Super Bowl champion Chiefs take the party to the Strip
Champagne sprayed and Travis Kelce took the stage in goggles at XS Nightclub on Friday night.
You know when Travis Kelce is wearing swimming goggles, the party is on.
The Kansas City Chiefs partied to excess at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday night. The Super Bowl champs hit XS Nightclub to celebrate their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jody Fortson and Melvin Gordon were the chief Chiefs in the celebration.
The team kicked it up in an exclusive VIP area for some highly attentive, bottle-service action.
Late in the party, the team celebrated from inside the DJ booth with resident headliners The Chainsmokers’ performance. Alex Pall called out, “Kansas City Chiefs are in the house, let’s make some noise! It was meant to be!”
Kelce shouted, “Listen, I know we’re celebrating one thing, but everyone in here is celebrating something. Let’s take this through the roof.”
Kelce also seized a 6-liter bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut and began spraying the crowd with his teammates standing behind him, getting the party extra hyped.
The team celebrated until 3:30 a.m. before departing. Earlier, the champs dined at the celebrity hot spot Delilah from the fancy supper-club’s private dining room.
Tao now
On Thursday, Kelce, Moore, Valdes-Scantling, Smith-Marsett and Fortson were all partying at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian’s Worship Thursday weekly party. Actor Orlando Bloom was also in the mix, taking over several VIP tables as DJ CLA performed.
