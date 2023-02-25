47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Super Bowl champion Chiefs take the party to the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2023 - 7:56 am
 
Updated February 25, 2023 - 7:56 am
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce celebrate with The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub inside Wynn La ...
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce celebrate with The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and more on stag at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, ...
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and more on stag at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24. ( (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)
Travis Kelce Sprays 6-liter of Ace of Spades Champagne on the sold-out crowd at the XS Nightclu ...
Travis Kelce Sprays 6-liter of Ace of Spades Champagne on the sold-out crowd at the XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 2.(Danny Mahoney)
Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce Laughing on Stage at ...
Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce Laughing on Stage at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24 (Danny Mahoney)
Travis Kelce Sprays the crowd with Champagne with Teammates Cheering at XS Nightclub inside Wyn ...
Travis Kelce Sprays the crowd with Champagne with Teammates Cheering at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)
The scene at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian as members of the Super Bowl champion Kansas Cit Chi ...
The scene at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian as members of the Super Bowl champion Kansas Cit Chiefs partied at the club on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Tao Group)

You know when Travis Kelce is wearing swimming goggles, the party is on.

The Kansas City Chiefs partied to excess at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday night. The Super Bowl champs hit XS Nightclub to celebrate their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jody Fortson and Melvin Gordon were the chief Chiefs in the celebration.

The team kicked it up in an exclusive VIP area for some highly attentive, bottle-service action.

Late in the party, the team celebrated from inside the DJ booth with resident headliners The Chainsmokers’ performance. Alex Pall called out, “Kansas City Chiefs are in the house, let’s make some noise! It was meant to be!”

Kelce shouted, “Listen, I know we’re celebrating one thing, but everyone in here is celebrating something. Let’s take this through the roof.”

Kelce also seized a 6-liter bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut and began spraying the crowd with his teammates standing behind him, getting the party extra hyped.

The team celebrated until 3:30 a.m. before departing. Earlier, the champs dined at the celebrity hot spot Delilah from the fancy supper-club’s private dining room.

Tao now

On Thursday, Kelce, Moore, Valdes-Scantling, Smith-Marsett and Fortson were all partying at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian’s Worship Thursday weekly party. Actor Orlando Bloom was also in the mix, taking over several VIP tables as DJ CLA performed.

PodKats! Episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
2
Las Vegas airport reducing tram service
Las Vegas airport reducing tram service
3
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
4
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
5
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Lowdens take the keys at Vic’s Las Vegas jazz club
Lowdens take the keys at Vic’s Las Vegas jazz club
Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa, Mark Davis on Strip party scene — PHOTOS
Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa, Mark Davis on Strip party scene — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Strip producers wanted Cindy Williams back in show
Las Vegas Strip producers wanted Cindy Williams back in show
Bruce Springsteen in Las Vegas? There are ways it could happen
Bruce Springsteen in Las Vegas? There are ways it could happen
Clint Holmes headlines, Davis Jr.’s spirit co-stars ‘Black In Vegas’ event
Clint Holmes headlines, Davis Jr.’s spirit co-stars ‘Black In Vegas’ event
Twin tappers Sean and John Scott tear it up in ‘Absinthe’
Twin tappers Sean and John Scott tear it up in ‘Absinthe’