Super Bowl champion Chiefs take the party to the Strip

Champagne sprayed and Travis Kelce took the stage in goggles at XS Nightclub on Friday night.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce celebrate with The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and more on stag at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24. ( (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)

Travis Kelce Sprays 6-liter of Ace of Spades Champagne on the sold-out crowd at the XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 2.(Danny Mahoney)

Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce Laughing on Stage at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24 (Danny Mahoney)

Travis Kelce Sprays the crowd with Champagne with Teammates Cheering at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)

The scene at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian as members of the Super Bowl champion Kansas Cit Chiefs partied at the club on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Tao Group)

You know when Travis Kelce is wearing swimming goggles, the party is on.

The Kansas City Chiefs partied to excess at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday night. The Super Bowl champs hit XS Nightclub to celebrate their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jody Fortson and Melvin Gordon were the chief Chiefs in the celebration.

The team kicked it up in an exclusive VIP area for some highly attentive, bottle-service action.

Late in the party, the team celebrated from inside the DJ booth with resident headliners The Chainsmokers’ performance. Alex Pall called out, “Kansas City Chiefs are in the house, let’s make some noise! It was meant to be!”

Kelce shouted, “Listen, I know we’re celebrating one thing, but everyone in here is celebrating something. Let’s take this through the roof.”

Kelce also seized a 6-liter bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut and began spraying the crowd with his teammates standing behind him, getting the party extra hyped.

The team celebrated until 3:30 a.m. before departing. Earlier, the champs dined at the celebrity hot spot Delilah from the fancy supper-club’s private dining room.

Tao now

On Thursday, Kelce, Moore, Valdes-Scantling, Smith-Marsett and Fortson were all partying at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian’s Worship Thursday weekly party. Actor Orlando Bloom was also in the mix, taking over several VIP tables as DJ CLA performed.

