70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Superstar DJ debuts Fontainebleau residency after Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 12:23 pm
 
Updated January 30, 2024 - 1:06 pm
Calvin Harris performs at The B96 Pepsi Summer Bash at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, June 26, 2 ...
Calvin Harris performs at The B96 Pepsi Summer Bash at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Rosemont, Ill. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Calvin Harris performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in down ...
Calvin Harris performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Calvin Harris, aka Adam Richard Wiles, performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sun ...
Calvin Harris, aka Adam Richard Wiles, performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014, in Austin, Texas. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Calvin Harris’ residency launch is the Super Bowl’s post-game show.

The superstar producer and DJ is playing LIV Las Vegas on Feb. 11. This is the lid-lifter of his residency at LIV and LIV Beach, operated by Groot Hospitality. Harris headlines seven dates, total, toggling the nightclub and beach venues.

“Can’t wait to get back to Las Vegas, LIV looks amazing and I’m excited to be part of what’s going on there!” Harris said in a statement. After Super Bowl Sunday, the dates run March 16 through Dec. 29. Tickets, VIP packages and intel at livnightclub.com/las-vegas/.

According to a description of the production in Tuesday’s announcement, “Fans can expect an audio-visual journey through Harris’ expansive catalog of hits and collaborations at Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ flagship nightlife and daylife venues.” LIV Beach debuts in March, and Harris plays the dayclub March 16.

Groot Hospitality’ founder David Grutman says, “Together with Fontainebleau Las Vegas, it’s a huge honor to welcome Calvin Harris to his residency at LIV and LIV Beach. Calvin is one of the most respected in the industry, and he knows how to put on an incredible show.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
2
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
3
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
4
CARTOONS: What Trump really thinks about Haley
CARTOONS: What Trump really thinks about Haley
5
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
NFL announces first in-game DJ for Las Vegas Super Bowl
NFL announces first in-game DJ for Las Vegas Super Bowl
Swift would need a mad dash to make Las Vegas Super Bowl
Swift would need a mad dash to make Las Vegas Super Bowl
Usher’s Super Bowl halftime promo: ‘30 Years in The Making’
Usher’s Super Bowl halftime promo: ‘30 Years in The Making’
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
‘Weird’ Swift joke aside, ex-UNLV student Koy draws solid Golden Globe ratings
‘Weird’ Swift joke aside, ex-UNLV student Koy draws solid Golden Globe ratings
This band played the hottest show at CES
This band played the hottest show at CES