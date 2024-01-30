Superstar DJ debuts Fontainebleau residency after Super Bowl

Calvin Harris plays LIV at Fontainebleau after the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Calvin Harris’ residency launch is the Super Bowl’s post-game show.

The superstar producer and DJ is playing LIV Las Vegas on Feb. 11. This is the lid-lifter of his residency at LIV and LIV Beach, operated by Groot Hospitality. Harris headlines seven dates, total, toggling the nightclub and beach venues.

“Can’t wait to get back to Las Vegas, LIV looks amazing and I’m excited to be part of what’s going on there!” Harris said in a statement. After Super Bowl Sunday, the dates run March 16 through Dec. 29. Tickets, VIP packages and intel at livnightclub.com/las-vegas/.

According to a description of the production in Tuesday’s announcement, “Fans can expect an audio-visual journey through Harris’ expansive catalog of hits and collaborations at Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ flagship nightlife and daylife venues.” LIV Beach debuts in March, and Harris plays the dayclub March 16.

Groot Hospitality’ founder David Grutman says, “Together with Fontainebleau Las Vegas, it’s a huge honor to welcome Calvin Harris to his residency at LIV and LIV Beach. Calvin is one of the most respected in the industry, and he knows how to put on an incredible show.”

