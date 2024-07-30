94°F
Superstar headliner extends residency at Resorts World

Carrie Underwood performing in her "Reflection" residency at the Resorts World Theatre. (Denise Truscello)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2024 - 9:23 am
 

Headliners have come and gone, and one is still plotting a return to the stage. But Carrie Underwood is the consistent resident star at Resorts World Theatre.

Underwood is returning her “Reflection” production for a half-dozen shows next spring, covering March 26, 28, 29 and April 2, 4 and 5. Tickets are on sale 5 a.m Pacific time at AXS.com. Her remaining 2024 performances are on sale now. She’s booked Aug. 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24; and Oct. 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26.

Underwood was among the original four headliners announced for Resorts World Theatre in 2021, along with Celine Dion, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

Dion, of course, has not performed, in the face of her struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome. There has been no update on when or even if she will take the stage. Bryan and Perry closed their well-reviewed and swift-selling shows this year. Underwood has since been the venue’s sole resident headliner.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

