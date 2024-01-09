Swift joke falls flat, but ex-Las Vegas resident Jo Koy’s Golden Globe ratings are solid

This image released by CBS shows host Jo Koy during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP)

Host Jo Koy arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jo Koy speaks to reporters during the Golden Globe Awards Press Preview at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Jo Koy’s joke about Taylor Swift at Sunday’s Golden Globe awards show was not universally appreciated, especially by Swift, devoid of emotion while sipping her drink as the remark fell flat. The Swifties can feel lucky Ricky Gervais wasn’t the host.

The comedian made the joke about and the NFL during his opening monologue. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

That moment went viral, with Koy later explaining, “It was compliment,” referring to Swift’s popularity.

Whichever the case, the show’s viewership was up 50 percent from 2023. The broadcast moved to CBS this year, from NBC-Peacock streaming service, drawing 9.4 million viewers.

Sunday was also the show’s largest viewing audience since 2020.

Koy, a former Las Vegas resident and UNLV grad, drew a mix of laughs and groans in his opening stint. He veered from his prepared jokes.

“Some I wrote, some other people wrote. Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago,” said the 52-year-old comic, hosting the show for the first time. “You want a perfect monologue? Shut up. You’re kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

Koy was announced as the host Dec. 21. He learned he had been offered the role the night before, as he, his family and his girlfriend, comic-actress Rachael Harris, visited Naxos Teverina and Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Resort.

On Monday morning during “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” Koy said the Swift joke was directed to the NFL rather than the pop superstar. “It was a little flat,” he said. “It was a weird joke, I guess.”

Koy’s takeaway of playing Hollywood’s Party of the Year: “It’s a tough room.”

Swift surcharge

The NFL has slotted Saturday’s Chiefs-Dolphins divisional playoff game into the Peacock streaming service. The play here seems to be to lure millions of Swifties to the paid platform for a chance to see those cutaways.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned Swift’s enormous popularity among non-traditional NFL fans last month, as he appeared at a brunch hosted by the Las Vegas Super Bowl Committee. In an onstage chat with Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan, Goodell referred to the NFL’s relation to the entertainment community.

“You can see how this has impacted this season. Taylor Swift has added a little bit different twist to the season,” said Goodell, in a position of maximizing profits for the league. “It’s part of the entertainment package. It’s all part of the show.”

‘Beastmode’ epilogue

Marshawn Lynch’s name helped build a strong house for his “Beastmode Comedy Show” at Laugh Factory at the Tropicana. The 300-seat room was about two-thirds full, a solid result for a show booked just three weeks ago with host Lewis Belt (in and out of his Sonniebo alter-ego), Marcella Arguello, Max Manticof and Skinny Buff.

But a lot of ticket-holders wanted some personal time with Beast Mode himself.

The ex-NFL star had no role on stage (and he had not committed to appearing on stage), or in video form. When asked afterward by fans who wanted a photo, Lynch shook off the request with, “I’m good.”

Laugh Factory GM and veteran stand-up Harry Basil says wants to negate negative fan response (and online reviews) by those who wanted more Lynch. Basil is leasing the use of the club to Lynch’s operation, but those negative accounts are often directed at the club and resort.

“We’d like to have Marshawn come out for a Q&A, or use some clips of him outside on the pedestrian bridge, handing out flyers to the show to folks who might not know who he is,” Basil said Monday afternoon. “Clearly, Marshawn is popular. We’ve seen it twice now, back in December and again this weekend.”

The two sides are in talks for Super Bowl weekend, and possibly an extended engagement for “Beastmode” at Laugh Factory’s next destination, wherever it is.

Laugh Factory is committed for ticketed shows through March 31, but the hotel’s future is uncertain with the Athletics’ move looming. The comedy club could shut down as early as June, or as late as Labor Day.

But Basil says he’s not worried, teasing, “We have a couple of very interesting opportunities on the Strip.”

Your VegasVille Moment

That was the D Las Vegas and Circa co-owner Derek Stevens taking the stage Sunday night at Italian American Club for a run though Billy Joel’s “Piano Man.” I didn’t know Stephens even played, but he’s good. A pop-up performance at Circa’s Legends Club would be a righteous Cool Hang.

Cool Hang Alert

On that topic, Kenny Davidsen’s “Playlist” themed music experience returns for the first time since pre-pandemic to Copa Room at Tuscany Suites at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. This adventure is a tribute to Steely Dan. “Asia” is being performed, along with other Dan classics.

My frequent sidekick and Fifth Avenue co-founder Jerry Jones is co-producer and among the singers. The roster of musicians and singers is loaded: David Siegel, David Ramirez, Jake Langley. Danny DeMorales, Robert Hyatt, Naomi Mauro, Kevin Mullinax, Brandon Turchiano, Clay Konnor and Rick Keller. The singers are fab, led by Steph Payne, Eric Sean, Rita Lim, Rick Duarte, David Tatlock, Jeff Celentano, Tyriq Johnson, Ben Cano, Daryll Borges and Lannie Counts. No cover. Get there. We expect a full house.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.