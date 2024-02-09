Swift or not, security ‘heightened’ at Super Bowl

Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says security is “heightened” at any Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The head of the Department of Homeland Security has a “heightened state of vigilance” in case Taylor Swift attends the Super Bowl. That’s because DHS has that same state, always.

DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reiterated Tuesday that his department is at equally prepared for Sunday’s game whether or not Swift makes it to Allegiant Stadium or not.

Appearing alongside Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Mayorkas was asked if there had been any “additional, credible threats” related to Swift.

“We have not, and I would also defer to my partners across the law-enforcement spectrum. But I would have to say that we are extraordinarily vigilant, we bring 65,000 people together in a stadium,” Mayorkas said. “And when we have 330,000 people visiting a city for a major sporting event, when we have millions of people around the world watching it, our priorities are the safety and security of everyone in attendance. That is what we are focused upon.”

Mayorkas is aware of an uncommonly famous individual attending the game, likely on late notice.

”When there is an additional celebrity who will bring more attention, we are already at a heightened state of vigilance,” Mayorkas said, “and fulfilling our responsibility, just as we do, every single day.”

Though it is widely expected Swift will make the game, Travis Kelce has left open the possibility she won’t be in the stadium. On Wednesday, the star tight end was asked during a Q&A from Chiefs’ headquarters at Westin Lake Las Vegas if Swift had given him a pep talk.

“No, no, she hasn’t,” Kelce said, then referred to the hundreds of thousands of fans attending Swift’s four shows at the Tokyo Dome. “She’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything. But the Super Bowl we’ll worry about if she can make it.”

The big if equals wiggle room. See her Sunday, maybe.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.