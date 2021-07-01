Swift-selling Sammy Hagar tacks on another weekend at The Strat

Sammy Hagar’s fan club snapped up 3,200 tickets in less than two hours this week. So he’s added more dates.

Sammy Hagar sold out his first four shows at The Strat Showroom before they were even onsale to the general public.

This can happen. Hagar’s Redheads fan club snared all 3,200 available seats for the original four shows within two hours, after the tickets went on pre-sale Tuesday morning. That was before the onsale for The Strat rewards members and the general public.

Being an astute businessman, Hagar has reasoned, “More shows!” and has added Nov. 12-13 to his originally announced Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 5-6 weekends. That’s three weekends in a row. The new batch of tickets is onsale 10 a.m. Saturday at tickets.thestrat.com/sammyhagar.

So “Sammy Hagar and Friends” is already a hit.

“Adding these shows so quickly makes me happier than anyone for the fans that didn’t get tickets the first time,” Hagar said in a statement. “This is exciting, we’re going to be doing this for a while.”

The showroom will carry a rock-club, full-party vibe, with an 800-person capacity. Tickets start at $100 (minus fees), with VIP meet-and-greet packages offered.

Hagar opens with his current band, The Circle, with ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and guitar great Vic Johnson. For the first two performances, Jason Bonham (son of the late Led Zep legend John Bonham) will be on drums.

An array of star musicians will be joining the party through its residency, Kenny Chesney, Rick Springfield, Toby Keith, Vince Neil and Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains among those on Hagar’s wish list. We expect more shows added between January and March.

‘WHO’ is first

A few months before the “Donny & Marie” show closed at Flamingo Showroom, Donny Osmond sampled a segment of music in a backstage recording studio.

This tune had a contemporary bass line, big club-type guitar hook, electronic vocals and melodies. It was not “Puppy Love,” put it that way. It could be on an Usher or Justin Bieber album, actually.

“WHO” is the song, released Wednesday as Osmond’s first single off his yet-untitled upcoming album, likely to coincide with his residency show at Harrah’s Showroom beginning Aug. 31. He plans to play several tracks from the new release in the stage show.

“It’s probably the biggest show I’ve ever put together,” Osmond told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC’s “Today” show Thursday morning. “It’s all-inclusive. Every thing I’ve ever done over the six decades in show business, is in this show.”

Osmond is set to perform at 8 p.m. on select dates through November. The Harrah’s show is his first solo residency since he made his professional debut on “The Andy Williams Show” at age 5. That clip is in Osmond’s show at Harrah’s, too.

Brady’s an Ace

Before he was a game-show host and multi-genre entertainment star, Wayne Brady made his mark in VegasVille as a remarkably dexterous live performer. In the late-2000s, he headlined at what is now Sands Showroom at The Venetian, and wowed tourists more than two decades ago at MGM Grand Theme Park.

Since, Brady has become a multifaceted performer across all mediums. Best known today as host of “Let’s Make a Deal,” he co-starred and was executive producer of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and “Comedy IQ,” a series he also co-created.

Brady was most recently seen in “Game of Talents,” a new series Brady executive produced and hosted that premiered this year on Fox.

Brady, of course, has also won the second season of the Fox series “The Masked Singer.” His Broadway resume includes stints in “Chicago,” “Kinky Boots,” and most recently, “Hamilton.” His original single, titled “Flirtin’ w/ Forever” earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance.

In short, see Brady. Often I’m asked who is the best live performer I have seen in Vegas. The list starts with him.

A Stern evolution

Monday morning, column fave John Di Domenico made his 16th (what!) appearance on “The Howard Stern Show.”

Di Domenico, again as Donald Trump, was in three segments with Stern and Robin Givens, then with Piotr Michael as ex-“Star Trek” star and current human-rights activist George Takei, and finally with Ronnie the Limo Driver (who is moving to Las Vegas, as it turns out).

The clip of Di Domenico and Mikalah Gordon as Melania Trump recorded for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” finally aired, too, on June 23. The bit featured a series of Trump impressionists relating their anguish that they might now be unemployed.

But Di Domenico, who had the last word in that group, shouldn’t go without employment. His appearances on the Stern broadcasts have helped propel Di Domenico’s career. As the comic says, “I have to say this past 14 months as the official Trump for Stern has been a highlight of my comedy career.”

Stern is taking time off until September, but expect Di Domenico to be back, and hopefully outside his devastatingly funny Trump character. He can play Dr. Phil, Austin Powers, Guy Fieri and Bernie Sanders in his expanding repertoire. Stern had mentioned Di Domenico when announcing in December he is extending his Sirius XM show for another five years.

