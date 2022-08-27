T-Mobile show tops list of favorite Killers performances

The Killers raged through T-Mobile Arena on Friday, reminding of the many performances of years passed.

The Killers played T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26, 2022. The rockers performed almost two years to the day they were originally scheduled to play Las Vegas in support of their sixth album before the pandemic shelved their touring plans. (@robloud)

Brandon Flowers of the Killers performs at the Life Is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 27, 2013. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

The Killers perform at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (@robloud)

The years continue to unfurl in Killers’ history. The band has passed, has arrived on, or is approaching its 20th anniversary, depending on when you mark its start. But Brandon Flowers, he seems not to age. He performed with the pep of a teenager on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Since the first time I caught the band in the mid-2000s, I’ve felt their most recent performance was their best. Friday’s show was another love-fest, the crowd roaring when Flowers called out that the band was from “Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada!” I’ve pocketed a list of favorite Killers shows over the past two decades, updating as events merit. Let’s rock it once more, best of the best from the Killers or members of the band:

House of Blues, September 2004: Just after the release of their debut album “Hot Fuss,” the Killers sold out the music hall at Mandalay Bay. “Somebody Told Me” was, at the time, the fan favorite. I started in the night in the upper VIP level and ended it on the floor, near the stage, jammed up with a lot of fans who were also at the show Friday night.

Empire Ballroom, October 2005: Just Ronnie Vannucci that night, but he joined fellow rock drummer Matt Sorum of Guns N’ Roses in backing Pink on Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” to open the theater that would eventually be renamed (and close as) Mosaic on the Strip. Camp Freddy, Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots and Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols also performed. I think Macy Gray showed up, near sunrise, too. That was a party, folks.

Life is Beautiful. October 2013: The perfect band to launch the downtown music festival. They unleashed “Viva Las Vegas” midway through the set, as the crowd’s sing-along echoed off the Fremont Street hotels.

Shimmer Cabaret, Las Vegas Hilton, August 2010: Flowers’ first-ever solo performance, promoting his first solo album, “Flamingo,” easily filled the 450-seat venue (today known as Westgate Cabaret at Westgate Las Vegas). I remember when Flowers booked the venue, a hotel rep asked me about him. I mentioned he was the lead singer for the Killers, and the response was, “Uh-oh,” expecting the crush of manic fans who turned up for the show.

Zappos Theater “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” April 2019: Kimmel welcomed the band during his week of shows from Planet Hollywood. We learned that just after high school, Flowers was a food runner and a host at Josef’s Restaurant at then-Aladdin’s Desert Passage. The place was operated by famed chef Joseph Keller. The first time “Mr. Brightside” was played publicly was Flowers’ demo for the staff at Josef’s. The song was well-received.

Celebrity nightclub, August 2006: This show at the long-ago closed club on Third and Ogden was for winners of a MySpace ticket giveaway. I remember walking in with then-Palms owner George Maloof and slipping near the front of the stage. During “On Top,” I shouted to Maloof, “You look like Vannucci!” He laughed. Another tight show of 400 fans, partying at what is today Pizza Rock.

Vegas Strong Benefit Concert, December 2017: “Mr. Brightside” was the roaring, penultimate song at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena. The band closed the nine-song set with another take of “Viva Las Vegas.” An all-star, only-in-Vegas cast that included Imagine Dragons, Wayne Newton, Penn & Teller, Blue Man Group, Carrot Top and David Copperfield took part.

Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan April 2022: Uniquely memorable for the bounce of the club’s spring-activated floor, activated by jumping fans.

#BrandonFlowers showing the State of #Nevada piece is at the start of this clip … https://t.co/yGq65iCrVF — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 27, 2022

T-Mobile Arena, Saturday night: “Brightside” always closes. But how about “The Man,” video recorded at the Plaza? Strong effort, with the statue of David in the background. And “Somebody Told Me” had the place moving, the crowd’s arms swaying in a tsunami of happiness.

As I walked out someone shouted a question: Why aren’t the Killers in residency in Vegas? Maybe one day. But they are still serving as the city’s ambassadors, around the world and in their hometown.

In a silver state

Flowers clutched his necklace, kissed it and showed it to the crowd as “Brightside” ended the show. He said Saturday the piece is in the shape of the state of Nevada. “I never take it off.”

Line!

Vannucci shouted, “I have the best job in the world!” while standing at the edge of the stage. The last words of the night. Hard to argue.

Rock her up

Sally Steele, known over the years as founder of Vegas Rocks magazine, was herself a rock artist in the mid-to-late 1980s. Her music from those days is finally being released under the title “Alone In Love — 1988-89.” The album is available on all major streaming services.

Steele was often cast in videos by Loverboy, Eric Carmen and Bruce Willis. She and her wild, hair-metal band (and wild-hair metal band) played such L.A. haunts as The Coconut Teaszer, Station Hollywood, Madame Wong’s and The Whisky. Steele got off the stage in the early 1990s, but the material remains. We are convinced when she says, “One thing that has never changed is, I still live and breathe rock n’ roll, 24 hours a day.”

A pre-K Courtney

I’d not met Courtney Humm, daughter of Las Vegas and Raiders legend David Humm, until Friday’s unveiling of the David Humm Broadcast Booth at Allegiant Stadium. Her intro: “I’m Courtney. Pre-Kardashian.” She is an original.

What we have learned …

A couple of booths were built into the upper level of Suncoast Showroom when the hotel opened in 2000. Officials had been expecting that very high-end VIPs would be seated up there. They have never been used, but are still in place.

This is related, tangentially, to Bonkerz Comedy Club opening at the Suncoast Showroom on Sept. 24. Not that those seats would be used, but a comic could sneak up there and call out to the crowd or to a fellow stand-up. Make it a little nutty, or bonkers.

Cool Hang Alert

We return to The Songwriters Showcase at SoulBelly BBQ from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Hal Savar hosts. He unveiled his original, “Melt Away,” at the most recent Showcase last Sunday. This is a Cool Hang at a cool location, 1327 Main St. in the Arts District. No cover for the music; dinner is served for a stipend.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.