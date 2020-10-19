Tape Face to remove the tape in Harrah’s return

Tape Face, portrayed by Sam Wills says, “After so much stress and worry, it’s time to bring back some laughter and positivity to the world.”

Sam Wills, aka Tape Face, an America's Got Talent Season 11 finalist, recently started his residency at the Flamingo hotel-casino. Photo taken on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at the Flamingo hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sam Wills aka Tape Face at Harrah's, and Christina Balonek are shown on the Blue Carpet prior to "One Night For One Drop," held at O Theater at the Bellagio on Friday, March 8, 2019.( John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal @JohnnyKats

Tape Face has said that he was far ahead of the trend of wearing face covers in public. Now his audiences will hear from him, at least for a few minutes, with the black gaffer tape removed from his mouth.

The inventive mime and prop comic is returning his headlining residency at Harrah’s, but at Harrah’s Showroom rather than his smaller House of Tape. He’s opening each show by taking questions from fans from his socially distant perch 25 feet from the first audience members.

“It’s rare for fans to see me outside of the Tape Face character,” the performer, whose legal name is Sam Wills, said in a statement. “With the new Tape Face show structure, we will include a meet and greet from stage for me to chat with the entire audience every show. After so much stress and worry, it’s time to bring back some laughter and positivity to the world. I want the chance to not only entertain the crowds but really connect with everyone as we bring back the funniest show in Las Vegas.”

The news release had the “funniest show in Las Vegas” claim in all caps, lest we miss the point.

Wills has rewritten the show with some older routines, including a plate-spinning routine that he says “has nothing to do with the plates and everything to do with everything else.” Sidekick comic Christy Balonek, as merch huckster Phyllis Vanillis, is also back. But she won’t be selling souvenirs. “We’re moving her over to sanitation specialist,” Wills says. “We might have her with hand sanitizer in water guns,, something like that.”

The revamped show will seat just under 200 guests, with the theater seats taken out and cabaret tables installed in front of the first row of booths. The show runs 7:30 p.m. daily, dark Mondays and Tuesdays. Tickets start at $66, not including fees, and are on sale beginning Friday. Know that face covers are required for the audience members throughout.

Wills entered the Vegas scene as a “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 finalist in 2016. He signed a three-year residency at Harrah’s in 2018. Wills has since trained a pair of Tape Face performers to carry the act on the road and also in select dates in Las Vegas.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.