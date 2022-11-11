Taylor Swift adds another Las Vegas date to tour

Las Vegans will get the Grammy winner’s “Eras” tour a night earlier than expected.

Taylor Swift attends an "In conversation with Taylor Swift" event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Swift has added a second date to her Allegiant Stadium tour stop. Vegas gets her “Eras” tour stop a night earlier than planned.

Swift’s Allegiant Stadium debut is March 24. That show is added to the originally announced March 25 date.

She gave us 8 shows last week, honey, but we want ‘em all. 💕 Due to unprecedented demand for tickets to #TSTheErasTour, Taylor has added 17 more shows in the US! https://t.co/ebjX0GgXTu pic.twitter.com/1NQeUZ7vml — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 11, 2022

Tickets to the added show go onsale 10 a.m. Nov. 18. Swift is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which opens Tuesday to fans who have registered. Sign up for Verified Fan has closed. Any tickets remaining for that sale are to be onsale Nov. 18. Tickets are announced at $49-$449, with VIP packages up to $899, not including fees.

Stadium officials confirmed those details Friday. Swift is touring in support of her new blockbuster album, “Midnights.” She is expected to sell out two shows, with the stadium set at at more than 40,000 seats per performance.

