Taylor Swift adds another Las Vegas date to tour

November 11, 2022 - 8:30 am
 
Updated November 11, 2022 - 8:41 am
Taylor Swift attends an "In conversation with Taylor Swift" event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Swift has added a second date to her Allegiant Stadium tour stop. Vegas gets her “Eras” tour stop a night earlier than planned.

Swift’s Allegiant Stadium debut is March 24. That show is added to the originally announced March 25 date.

Tickets to the added show go onsale 10 a.m. Nov. 18. Swift is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which opens Tuesday to fans who have registered. Sign up for Verified Fan has closed. Any tickets remaining for that sale are to be onsale Nov. 18. Tickets are announced at $49-$449, with VIP packages up to $899, not including fees.

Stadium officials confirmed those details Friday. Swift is touring in support of her new blockbuster album, “Midnights.” She is expected to sell out two shows, with the stadium set at at more than 40,000 seats per performance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

