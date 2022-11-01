Taylor Swift announces Vegas stop; date collides with Adele

Count Allegiant Stadium as a stop for Taylor Swift on her new tour, she announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event on day two of the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift performs during the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, August 10, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Ever since Allegiant Stadium broke ground, the Vegas entertainment community was wondered if Taylor Swift would perform there. She has confirmed a March 25 date at the stadium.

Swift’s show checks a box on the stadium’s wish list of superstars who can fill such a venue. Her name surfaced as the development of Allegiant Stadium was being proposed. Her 2018 “Redemption Tour” grossed $345,7000 and played to 2,888,892 fans. It was the 19th-highest-grossing tour ever, and third-largest tour ever by a female artist. But “Redemption” did not stop in Vegas.

Swift’s Vegas date will be a collision of pop superstars. “Weekend With Adele” closes that very night at Caesars Palace. T-Mobile is also busy with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional Finals, with Sweet 18 and Elite 8 games scheduled.

Swift announced her full tour Tuesday on Twitter.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!),” Swift wrote. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

The date at Allegiant Stadium is one week after her debut at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Swift has previously performed in Vegas at Mandalay Bay Event Center on May 23, 2009, as part of her “Fearless Tour.” She has sidestepped the city since most recent show at Rock in Rio on May 15, 2015, a night Ed Sheeran joined her onstage for a duet on “Tenerife Sea.”

