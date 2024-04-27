Taylor Swift hits Las Vegas Strip speakeasy during tour break

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are in town for 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Vegas Golf Classic.

‘Vegas is the place to play’: Motown legend back on Las Vegas Strip

Journey at the Sphere? ‘We would absolutely destroy that place’

Why the Golden Knights chose a siren to fire up T-Mobile Arena

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Taylor Swift celebrate the Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Taylor Swift is reportedly back in VegasVille, with published accounts of hanging with Travis Kelce and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria.

The venue’s scheduled headliner was to be Mecca Martini (stage name of M3cca), whose gig was canceled last-minute Thursday because Mahomes rented out the venue Friday night.

TMZ was first to report Saturday that the group was at the resort’s hideaway behind Proper Eats Food Hall. “A night of drinking and fun,” was how the celeb pub framed the visit.

The collective visit is timed alongside the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Vegas Golf Classic, scheduled for Saturday through Monday at Shadow Creek Golf Club.

Martini shrugged off the near-miss to perform for Swift.

“It would have been a great opportunity sing in front of Taylor Swift, one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our generation,” Martini said. “I’m a little disappointed, a little sad, but I understand.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.