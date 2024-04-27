Taylor Swift hits Las Vegas Strip speakeasy during tour break
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are in town for 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Vegas Golf Classic.
Taylor Swift is reportedly back in VegasVille, with published accounts of hanging with Travis Kelce and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria.
The venue’s scheduled headliner was to be Mecca Martini (stage name of M3cca), whose gig was canceled last-minute Thursday because Mahomes rented out the venue Friday night.
TMZ was first to report Saturday that the group was at the resort’s hideaway behind Proper Eats Food Hall. “A night of drinking and fun,” was how the celeb pub framed the visit.
The collective visit is timed alongside the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Vegas Golf Classic, scheduled for Saturday through Monday at Shadow Creek Golf Club.
Martini shrugged off the near-miss to perform for Swift.
“It would have been a great opportunity sing in front of Taylor Swift, one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our generation,” Martini said. “I’m a little disappointed, a little sad, but I understand.”
