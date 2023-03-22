Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour inspires light show at Gateway Arches

The superstar’s Swift’s “Eras” tour stop is being honored, in living color, at the city’s Gateway Aches on the north Strip.

Even before performing in Las Vegas, Taylor Swift is lighting up the city.

The LED-infused structure on Las Vegas Boulevard at The Strat will be lit to reflect the colors of Swift’s albums. The series begins Wednesday night and runs through Saturday night, after the second of Swift’s two concerts at Allegiant Stadium.

The shows mark Swift’s first tour in five years and her first performance in Vegas since 2015. She will fill more than 80,000 seats over two nights at the Raiders’ home stadium.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman tweeted Wednesday, “We are enchanted to have @tayorswift13 and all #Swifties in town this weekend. Excited to share my birthday weekend with all the fans in Las Vegas. Have a fabulous time at the shows, and know that Vegas is shining just for you.”

“Swifties.” Swift’s legion of worldwide fans, can access the observation deck on Las Vegas Boulevard to record pics and videos of the unique tribute.

City of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke says to watch for another surprise, which will be announced on Twitter on the #VivaLasEras hashtag.

Constructed in 2020, the Gateway Arches serve as a kind of complementary photo-op to the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign to the south. The attraction is designed to welcome those heading south to the Strip, and those heading north to downtown Las Vegas.

