Tennis legends seek Las Vegas pickleball prize

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are determined to take over a different type of court.

The married superstar couple are competing in Slam 3, the third edition of Pickleball Slam from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. The couple square off against tennis Hall of Fame member Andy Roddick and former No. 5 pro Genie Bouchard, a former Wimbledon finalist.

The event is set for 1 p.m. Pacific time Feb. 16, to be telecast on ESPN. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com.

The winner receives a $1 million purse (along with the coveted bragging rights), and advances to the next Pickeball Slam event, details to be announced.

Agassi and Graf are teamed for the first time in the Pickleball Slam series. Agassi and Roddick were partners in the inaugural Pickleball Slam in February 2023.

Thus, we have drama.

“I can’t wait to return with Steffi and defend our title in February at Slam 3,” Agassi said in a statement. “It’s an incredible opportunity to play in my hometown of Las Vegas, where the stakes are high, and the energy is electric. In this city, the odds are always in our favor, and I almost feel a little sorry for Andy and Genie.”

Roddick, too, is a grand-slam trash talker.

“When Andre and I won the inaugural Pickleball Slam, I ended up doing most of the heavy lifting, so this time I’m excited to team up with Genie,” said Roddick. “For Slam 3, I’m actually more concerned about Steffi — she’s a force to be reckoned with! Genie and I are ready to defy the odds. After all, this is Las Vegas, a city that knows a thing or two about unexpected upsets.”

