Terry Fator to return to the stage in Vegas

Terry Fator is shown with his Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra figures during "A Very Terrry Christmas 2, The Sequel' at Terry Fator Theater at the Mirage on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Terry Fator has followed through with his plans to reopen at an MGM Resorts International venue. His ventriloquial production returns for a limited run Thanksgiving Day at New York-New York, Fator and the hotel confirmed Thursday morning.

“Who’s The Dummy Now” is scheduled to open Nov. 26 and run through Dec. 31.

“I am so excited to be getting back onstage,” Fator texted Thursday. Last week he noted, “MGM Resorts for sure. I love being part of that family.”

Fator steps into the theater recently left open by the closing of “Zumanity,” which will not reopen after running for 17 years. Fator’s show will follow socially distant spacing protocols, and COVID directives for mass gatherings.

Fator said the series is not an indication he would be in an artistic or business partnership with Cirque du Soleil. He said: “No Cirque partnership talked about at all. Just pleased they were able to find a place for me to play.”

Fator spent a decade at Mirage, in the theater named for him, before his closing date fell in the COVID shutdown.

Fator is the second “America’s Got Talent” champion this week to announce he is reopening on the Strip. Mat Franco is returning to Linq Hotel on Dec. 17.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.