‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ revisits Las Vegas Strip

Before the shutdown, “The Bachelor” came to town. Specifically, “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,” recorded in February at Park MGM and T-Mobile Arena.

The bar inside Mama Rabbit at Park MGM in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Before the shutdown, “The Bachelor” came to town.

Specifically, “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” recorded in February at Park MGM and T-Mobile Arena. The highlights are at 8 p.m. today on latest version of “The Bachelor” franchise.

Chris Harrison hosts amid a backdrop of drinks at Mama Rabbit bar, a Shaggy show at On The Record, and a private skate (in February, mind you) at T-Mobile. Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross, Train’s Pat Monahan, and Arie and Lauren Luyendyk star in the episode. The tour ends with an elimination show at NoMad Restaurant.

“Listen to Your Heart” mashes music and romance, as cast members attempt to achieve bliss through dates backed by appropriate soundtracks. For music and romance veterans, it’s sort of a live version of achieving the right mixtape.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.