‘The Best Show Ever’: R&B star is next to headline Voltaire

Pop/RB star Jason Derulo will perform in rotation with Kylie Minogue and Christina Aguilera at The Venetian nightspot.

Jason Derulo during the Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in May 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jason Derulo arrives at The 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Jason Derulo’s visit to Voltaire at The Venetian this month was to catch Christina Aguilera. His next appearance is for fans to catch him.

Derulo is the next headliner at The Venetian nightspot, opening a summer series May 17-18, 10 dates total to start, continuing June, July and August (intel at VoltaireLV.com).

Derulo is also booked at the May 4 Lovers & Friends festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

At Voltaire, the pop/R&B star will perform in rotation with Kylie Minogue and Christina Aguilera.

There is no false modesty in the production’s title: “The Best Show Ever.”

Over a 15-year recording career, Derulo has sold more than 30 million singles, 11 of which have gone Platinum (1 million units). “Wiggle,” “In My Head,” Talk Dirty,” “Want to Want Me,” “Trumpets,” “It Girl,” “Ridin’ Solo” and “Whatcha Say” are among his top-sellers.

Derulo’s latest album, “Nu King,” dropped this month. The 27-track release includes assists from Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign (“Swalla”); Michael Buble (“Spicy Margarita”); David Guetta (“Down”) French Montana (“Tip Toe”); Adam Levine (“Lifestyle”); Meghan Trainor (“Hands on Me”); Dido (“When Love Sucks”) and Canadian producer/MC Tesher (on the TikTok hit “Jalebi Baby”).

“Nu King” is Derulo’s first album since 2015’s “Everything Is 4,” his fourth studio album. Fittingly, the release peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Over his career, Derulo (legal name of Jason Joel Desrouleaux) wrote and recorded with Diddy, Danity Kane, Donnie Klang, Sean Kingston, Cassie and Lil Wayne.

Derulo opens “Nu King” by returning his catch phrase, singing “Jason Derulo” to launch the album. The 34-year-old recording artist had stopped using that intro more than a decade ago. But as he told talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres in 2020, “It’s a bigger hit if I sing my name at the front.”

‘Love’ is in the air

The Cirque show at the Mirage is on sale through June 29. But that doesn’t mean it’s closing on that date. The show has been extended through the end of the year.

As Cirque PR rep Ann Paladie explains, the company works with hotel partners (Mirage/Hard Rock Las Vegas, for “Love”) to agree on advance ticket windows.

Most Cirque shows sell through the end of December. “Mystere” at Treasure Island sells through September. The future of “Love” will sharpen if and when Mirage/HRH and Cirque extend their partnership into 2025, which they have not.

A booking to watch

An 18-year-old is headlining two shows on the same night tonight (this being Leap Day) at Westgate’s international theater. Norwegian artist Angelina Jordan plays 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. At age 13, Jordan earned the Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent — The Champions” after performing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Jordan has amassed an impressive following with more than 200 covers on YouTube, and won won “Norway Got Talent” by covering such legends as Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald at age 7 and 8. It’s a four-wall deal, she’s selling pretty well, worth a look-see for those curious about emerging talent.

Cool Hang Alert

Top acoustic artists are featured at Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The room is rad, no cover … And you can get a haircut out front. To to thebarbershoplv.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.