89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas to play at Reynolds Hall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2019 - 2:41 pm
 

If you had told anyone at the The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas’ first performance at Suede Restaurant that the show would one day be celebrated at Reynolds Hall, the response would have been, “What’s Reynolds Hall?”

The little cabaret show opened in May 2006 at a restaurant that is now closed, just a few doors down from Double Down Saloon at a well-known strip mall on Paradise Road. At that time, the Smith Center and Reynolds Hall existed only on blueprints.

Since those early days, The Composers Showcase has continued to blossom, bouncing around from Suede to Liberace Museum, Creative Studios, Garfield’s at the Lake at Desert Shore and finally Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center.

TCS, as it has become known, has been at Cab Jazz since it opened in March 2012. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the celebration of original music created by Las Vegas artists moves to Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall, the result of a creative kinship between TCS co-founder Keith Thompson and Las Vegas Philharmonic music director Donato Cabrera.

Remembering the days at Suede, Thompson says, “We had a mic, an out-of-tune piano, a broken piano stool with a phone book to sit on. The idea of moving this thing to a concert hall would have been unheard of.”

Yet, here we are, and Saturday’s show is loaded. The performance will feature an appearance by Las Vegas native, UNLV grad and celebrated trumpet master Kenny Rampton, along with a host of well-known Vegas artists.

Splitting from the all-originals template that has been used for 13 years, the orchestra will perform music suites paying tribute to Duke Ellington, Elvis and Sammy Davis Jr. to stitch together the original works.

Expect select Vegas-centric performances from “Ka” music director and pianist Richard Oberacker, TCS co-founder Michael Brennan, Clint Holmes with Bill Fayne, Jerry Jeff Walker, Michael LeGrand, Rylan Leo Helmuth and Bart Howard. Those joining the Philharmonic orchestra include vocalists Eric Jordan Young, Michelle Johnson, Travis Cloer, Vita Corimbi Drew, Gary Fowler and Gret Menzies; and pianists Phil Fortenberry and Alexandria Le.

“We have only discovered the tip of the iceberg for talent in Las Vegas,” says Cabrera, who attended his first Composers Showcase performance four years ago. “We definitely want to this to continue.”

That’s fine with Thompson, who has hosted every TCS performance in its 13-year history.

“I have often asked if we could have a yearly “best-of” Composers Showcase performance at Reynolds Hall,” Thompson says. “We’re getting to that point now. This show really was Donato’s brainchild, to bring what we do at The Composers Showcase into a Philharmonic pops concert.”

Smith Center President Myron Martin says, “First, bravo to the Philharmonic to move out of its comfort zone a bit and reach a new audience. It’s great for the Composers Showcase that Las Vegas artists get to hear their music performed by a full orchestra. And we’ve always been very proud of our relationship with The Composers Showcase, which has always been a great way for us to reach composers and artists all across Las Vegas.

“If there is such a thing as a win-win-win situation, this is it.”

‘Legend’ in the house

John Stuart, who founded “Legends in Concert,” was a VIP invitee to three legends in concert Sunday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Shaffer.

Martin was especially interested in Stuart’s presence, making sure after the show to pull him aside and visit for several minutes. “I’ve known John for about 55 years,” Martin said as he met up with Stuart.

The two worked together at Bird Cage Theater at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, when both were teenagers. They performed five shows per day for audiences ranging from a half-dozen to 200. To combat stage fatigue, the two pulled pranks on each other. One night, Stuart slipped a water balloon down Martin’s baggy magician pants just as he walked onstage.

“The balloon rested safely in his crotch,” Stuart once said in an interview with the Baltimore Sun. “He went on and did the show. He had no choice.”

Simpson’s ‘Sexxy’ return

Emily Simpson’s return to “Sexxy” at Westgate Las Vegas on Saturday night was not tied to any return of the adult review to “Real Housewives of Orange County.” Simpson and her husband, Shane Simpson, took in the show last-minute with friends. Simpson was in town to attend the Las Vegas Wine and Food Festival at Tivoli Village. “RHOC” featured “Sexxy” and show creator, producer and star Jen Romas on Sept. 17, when Romas memorably coached Simpson through a number in the show.

Cool Hang Alert

Column fave Ryan Baker heads up his latest ‘Big Band Crooners” show at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Italian American Club Showroom. Baker is focusing on Michael Buble’s catalogue, and Lisa Smith, also of “Shades,” guest stars. Baker fronts Merv Harding’s 17-piece lineup and also plucks from the best of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Harry Connick Jr. and Tony Bennett,

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $40 VIP (you really can’t afford not to go) purchased at iacvegas.com, or by calling the IAC at (702) 457-3866.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang to sell Tasty Patties at Palazzo in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latkes, tzimmes at Market Place Buffet in Las Vegas for Rosh Hashanah
Ryan Swanson, Market Place Buffet room chef at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, makes potato dishes as part of the resort’s Rosh Hashanah buffet. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Elphaba In "Wicked" turns green - VIDEO
Mariand Torres gets "painted" by makeup supervisor Joyce McGilberry for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" at The Smith Center. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Sammy D is cooking again in Las Vegas
Sam DeMarco served his first public meal since returning to Las Vegas on Sunday, with a pop-up brunch at 7th & Carson. And the veteran of the First Food & Bar, Rattlecan and Sam’s American has more in store for the downtown spot. The chef, known as Sammy D. to his friends, is taking on a consulting chef role with restaurant that will see some of Sunday’s offerings added to the regular menu. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day
Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company that’s been serving the city since 1966, celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day with specialties themed to fall. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" has a new store - VIDEO
Rick Harrison, the Pawn Stars co-star and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes about his soon-to-open Rick’s Collection retail outlet of mostly mid-century masterworks at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa - VIDEO
Because of popular request, the 1-year-old Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa, with shrimp, ground pork, neither or both. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial by Fire cocktail at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Adam Rains, head bartender (also Grand Poobah and a few other things) at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas, makes one of the bar’s tiki drinks, (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gordon Ramsay renovating Las Vegas steakhouse - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to re-launch his Paris Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cats owners compete for top show awards
The annual Jazzy Cats event is taking place at the Rio Convention Center this weekend attracting cats owners from around the country and the world to compete for the top show awards. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas serves blackened Cajun catfish - VIDEO
Troy Remer, sous chef at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, blackens Cajun catfish on the grill before serving it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow - VIDEO
This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which is coated with real 24-karat gold. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working as a mermaid in Las Vegas - VIDEO
McKenzie Kawano works as a mermaid at the aquarium at the Silverton in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice early
Starbucks declares Aug. 27 the first day of fall as they make their pumpkin spice items available a full month early. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo at Carmine’s in Las Vegas
Roberto Leon, a line cook at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, makes Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo with eight pounds of lobster, a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, two pounds of pasta and two gallons of sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'American Idol' auditions in Las Vegas
“American Idol” was in Las Vegas Monday looking for singers to compete in its upcoming 2020 season. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa Returns To Red Rock. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa at Red Rock Resort is set to open on Aug. 26.
Hubert Keller’s Backyard Kitchen
Chef Hubert Keller of Fleur and Burger Bar shows off his backyard kitchen in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watermelon Mojitos and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Bartender Cassy Leedom and Chef Norberto Ortega make a Watermelon Mojito and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas celebrates National Fajita Day
Cook Ruben Fuentes and general manager Taylor Pulliam of Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas prepare steak and shrimp fajitas with the restaurant’s signature fiery treatment. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pasta Shop Ristorante serves a watermelon-shrimp salad
Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson serves a summer salad that combines watermelon with greens, feta and shrimp. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST