102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Kats

‘The Downtown Vegas Reality Show’ survives COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2020 - 7:13 pm
 

A Fremont Street Experience TV series has escaped COVID-19.

“The Downtown Vegas Reality Show” finished filming in November, pre-COVID shutdown, and is being shopped to suitors.

“It’s a tongue-in-cheek, certainly humorous, slapstick-style kind of thing,” outgoing Fremont Street Experience President and CEO Patrick Hughes said during last week’s epidode of “PodKats!” “We have nine episodes shot and edited. Right now, we have an industry-renowned sales agent doing the rounds with broadcasters to get someone to aquire the distribution rights.”

You might remember, or not, this project, which came to light last summer. Funded by the FSE and produced by MouseRoar of Las Vegas, the series is loosely based on the Viva Vision canopy show renovation. Hughes co-starring along such Las Vegas figures as former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, the D Las Vegas and Circa Las Vegas co-owner Derek Stevens, Bally’s headliner Xavier Mortimer, Four Queens Elvis tribute artist Steve Connolly, “Marriage Can Be Murder” husband-and-wife team Eric Post and Jayne Ann Savoie Post, ex-“Absinthe” Green Fairy Melody Sweets, and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member and recurring Las Vegas headliner Rob Schneider.

As Hughes says, “Hulu, Netflix and Comed Centraly are all in discussions that are happening, right now. I would love to see it be aired, becasue it is hilarious, local entertainers are scattered throughout the series, and it promotes the city.”

Hughes said the show should garner support from the LVCVA, for its civic promotion. But it’s unlikely Hughes will be in his current post at FSE when the series airs, whatever the platform. He’s leaving FSE in October, heading to Ireland to spend some time with family before returning to review options in Las Vegas.

Hughes laughed at the suggestion “The Downtown Vegas Reality Show” would be his FSE after four years with the company.

“My head on a screen?” he said. “People are going to come back and say, ‘Where’s that guy been?’ But I’ll be back, absolutely … I can’t ignore this place. It’s been so good to me.”

Rock me, Andy-deus

Scenic designer to the stars Andy Walmsley is working his mastery on “Steve Aoki Mozart 2 – A New Musical.” The production headed up by the superstar DJ is working toward two January shows at Carnegie Hall’s Frankel Hall.

Walmsley won an Emmy for his work on “American Idol,” and also developed the stage for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” His vision is felt at several Las Vegas Strip productions, including “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” Terry Fator’s show at the Mirage, and Human Nature at the Venetian.

Walmsley, a Las Vegas resident, recently listed his five favorite Vegas set designs, with “Ru Paul” topping the list.

Walmsley has also designed the set for Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show. The syndicated, daily program was scheduled to premiere this fall but was pushed back to 2021 after Cannon’s anti-semetic remarks on his “Cannon’s Class” podcast in July. The show was to be rare in that it was staged with a studio audience during COVID-19.

Bugsy & Meyer’s … and you

Finally made it to Bugsy & Meyer’s at Flamingo over the weekend. The new steakhouse faces the hotel’s Wildlife Habitat, in the space formerly occupied Center Cut steak house, the Pizza Joint grab-and-run pizza place and the high roller Diamond Lounge.

The title of the place makes obvious its intended vibe. We are going back to the Vegas mob origins of Bugsy Siegel and Meyer Lansky. This is the second Siegel-fashioned restaurant in town, along with Siegel’s 1941 at El Cortez. The walk-in “bakery,” actually a takeout-sweets spot, is a fun walk-in. You get to wave at, and snap pics of, the kitchen staff through the glass as you enter the main dining room.

Food? Remarkable. I had not wanted a steak when I walked in but the dry-aged, bone-in ribeye was so good I nearly ate it with my bare hands. The lobster mac and cheese is already a customer favorite. The versatility offered by Chef Lamar Moore (champion of Food Network’s “Vegas Prizefight”) is a deal-maker. A full Vegan menu was added after a half-dozen guest asked for those options. A dozen candy confections from the faux bakery are offered, to go, with the regular dessert listing.

All that said, GM Jonathan Pacheco’s restaurant is very much a venue in progress. The place has abundant potential. The speakeasy and open lounge — closed now, for COVID bar restrictions — would be terrific spots for solo singers or duets. The original plan has been to provide entertainment in the lounge; the speakeasy could also be redesigned for a singer.

If you’re enforcing a mob-era environment, hire an ambient act from the period to fill the out the scene. Stitch fedoras into the face covers.

The hotel is being extra-cautious during the pandemic. Understandable. But an inventive approach could put the mob-styled restaurant in line with such similalry fashioned venues as Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio and Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at Cosmopolitan. The Vegas Room and Revelré at The Sand Dollar Lounge, even with space restirctions, have also managed to pair dining and live entertainment. I expect the concept will be reviewed at Bugsy & Meyer’s place, too. But already, it’s a cool hang.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Man behind D Las Vegas tattoo-ban video ‘shocked’ by policy
Man behind D Las Vegas tattoo-ban video ‘shocked’ by policy
2
‘It’s really getting bad here:’ Summerlin nursing home deadliest in Nevada
‘It’s really getting bad here:’ Summerlin nursing home deadliest in Nevada
3
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
4
Raiders to play 2020 season with no fans
Raiders to play 2020 season with no fans
5
Trump slams mail voting election bill
Trump slams mail voting election bill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The country superstar made the announcement Wednesday morning that he has moved his Aug. 22 date at the stadium back to Feb. 27.
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST