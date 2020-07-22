The D’s Manneken Pis creates a ripple in new mask

D Las Vegas co-owner Derek Stevens says of the bronze statue, “He’s aiming to please.”

Manneken Pis bronze statue at the D Las Vegas downtown on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Avante Williams, a native of Detroit who now lives in Las Vegas, takes a photo of Manneken Pis bronze statue at the D Las Vegas downtown on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Avante Williams, a native of Detroit who now lives in Las Vegas, takes a photo of Manneken Pis bronze statue at the D Las Vegas downtown on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

In terms of masked messaging, Manneken Pis is No. 1.

The cherubic, bronze statue at the P Las Vegas — wait, the D Las Vegas — is now wearing a face mask with the hotel’s logo. He is the latest figure to jump into the pool in the statewide “Mask Up for Nevada” campaign. Even Elvis, now a Las Vegas Raiders fan, is rocking a mask at Westgate Las Vegas.

Word of Mr. Pis’ new cover leaked this week, the latest stream-of-conscious move from hotel co-owner Derek Stevens. He says, “Based on my reading of the regulations, Manneken Pis L.V. is exempt from wearing a mask.”

Probably because of Manneken’s social distancing. Nonetheless, Stevens adds, “He’s aiming to please.”

A shining, cheeky tribute to the 17th-century statue in Brussels, Belgium, Manneken Pis was brought to the hotel in 2015. As a release announcing his new mask reminds, the original was created by Hiëroynmus Duquesnoy the Elder and originally displayed in 1619.

Manneken Pis survived the bombardment of Brussels in 1695 and grew into one of the most widely visited and photographed statues in Belgium. He is also one of the most photographed statues in downtown Las Vegas, causing a ripple while rivaling the buskers along the Fremont Street Experience.

Stevens has taken a shine to the little fella and says he has an extensive wardrobe for any occasion (we have heard of a smoking jacket and zoot suit). Typically, the occasion to nakedly make water, but you’re not totally nude if you’re in a face cover. In this campaign, we say to Manneken Pis: You’re in.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.