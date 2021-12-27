The Go-Go’s cancel NYE shows on the Strip

Citing a COVID case in their camp, the Go-Go’s have pushed their shows at The Venetian Theatre to February.

The Go-Go’s are opting for a Valentine’s Day party on the Strip, rather than a shindig ushering in the new year.

The reunited 1980s hit makers have moved their shows originally set for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at The Venetian Theatre back to Feb. 11-12. Both shows were sold out.

The band announced on social media, “A member of our team recently tested positive for COVID. ALTHOUGH WE ARE, OF COURSE, VERY DISAPPOINTED, we will be following proper protocols and postponing our upcoming west coast dates.”

The band also has canceled its shows in San Francisco on Tuesday, in L.A. on Wednesday and Jan. 3 in San Diego. The Go-Go’s have sparked renewed interest after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October.

The band added that new dates would be added very soon, but that seems already to be in process. The Venetian’s website listing The Go-Go’s shows hyperlinks to Ticketmaster, which then shows on sale for Feb. 11-12. A few scattered seats remain as the balance is held for original ticket-holders.

Ticketmaster has e-mailed those ticket buyers, “We’ve worked with the Event Organizer to reschedule your event and make sure you still have the chance to attend. Your tickets are still valid for the new date.” Live Nation is the presenter of The Go-Go’s appearances at the resort.

