‘The Igniter’ has closed the show with Golden Knights

Cameron Hughes entertains fans during a break in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cameron Hughes, "The Igniter," riles up the home crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (The Fine Agency)

Cameron Hughes, "The Igniter," riles up the home crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (The Fine Agency)

The Kats! Bureau is writing this at The Perch at T-Mobile Arena for the Golden Knights-Dallas Stars Western Conference playoff game. The Perch is the upper-level media deck. We’re high up, but no obstructed views (you, too, should get that spherical reference).

A fixture at VGK games is no more. Cameron Hughes will no longer be jacking up crowds during the game.

The team said in a statement, “While we have made multiple additions and changes to our show over the course of the last six seasons, Cameron remains a friend of the organization.”

For Game 1, a 3-2 Golden Knights OT victory, the team had a new opening show and battle with the Golden Knight. Two members of Knight Line by Drumbots were suspended on platforms from the rafters, a first for the team. The Knight Club still raged between the second and third periods. The Hat Trick Challenge guessing game keeps the fans’ interest.

So there is ample entertainment value in a Golden Knights show at T-Mobile.

But we will miss Hughes, a fixture in the Golden Knights’ storybook first season who won back-to-back awards as the Best Act in the country from a website that specializes in such awards.

Hughes’ primary gift has been to ignite the crowd simply by acting like a maniac. I met him at T-Mobile in June of 2018, as the Golden Knights were battling the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final.

I referred to him then as “The Igniter,” thinking it was already his nickname. It was so natural. But it was the first time he’d been tagged with that moniker.

Hughes has been jacking up crowds for two decades, starting with an impromptu “igniting” of the Ottawa Senators in 1994. He’s fired up crowds at Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers games and has worked 17 NBA and NHL arenas.

Hughes appeared at more than 70 games over the years. A video of him rocking out to “Mony Mony” by Billy Joel has amassed 20.6 million views on TikTok. He was at T-Mobile as a fan during Game 5 of the the Golden Knights-Oilers series.

He met with a group of fans at a merch counter. “They said that I had no idea what I’ve meant to the fans from Day 1.” At that, The Igniter walked away, in tears.

Al, with and ‘L’

Legendary boxing broadcaster Al Bernstein was looking to land this reference the same way a champion boxer looks to land a left hook. This verbal power punch scored during Showtime’s Ismael Barroso vs. Rolando Romero super-lightweight title card Saturday at the Cosmopolitan.

Between bouts, Bernstein referred to some controversial scoring from a bout last August:

“The only decision worse than the 117-111 scorecards favoring Alberto Puello versus Batyr Akhmedov is the egregious, years-long decision by the Kennedy Center not to give Liza Minnelli the Kennedy Center Honor.”

What!

Bernstein’s reference caused color man Abner Mares to snicker. But Bernstein had warned his broadcast partner there would be an off-kilter reference, without specifying. Life is a cabaret, right?

The back story: Bernstein is a big musical-theater fan and a singer of standards from the Great American Songbook. During a dinner hang a few weeks ago with Don’t Tell Mama’s and Tuscany Suites showman Kenny Davidsen and yours truly, he mentioned that Minnelli had not been honored by the Kennedy Center.

“This is egregious!” said someone, probably Davidsen.

It was then suggested by someone — probably yours truly — that Bernstein should work the Minnelli comment into a boxing telecast.

It took a while, but the multiple hall-of-famer found the opening.

Afterward, Bernstein said, “I’ve gotten so many fun messages on Twitter and on my phone.” Bernstein has also referenced Randy Rainbow during a broadcast (he loves Rainbow’s act). Bernstein might be unorthodox, sometimes. But he is a champ.

Orange you over it?

The Knights should go with orange alternate jerseys, to match the cones lining road-construction zones throughout Las Vegas.

Stay away from the Strip. Stay away from Interstate 15, too. And any street downtown. Or any navigational path made of asphalt.

I tried to park at the Cosmopolitan on Thursday morning, heading south on the Strip. I finally ditched that plan as the boulevard was pinched to a single lane in front of Bellagio Fountains. I parked at Bellagio, walked to Cosmopolitan, then walked to Caesars Palace for an extended stay to cover Garth Books.

As I walked out of the Cosmo, I was met with an unmistakable scent. Tar. The Strip was being resurfaced, Caterpillar heavy equipment lumbering along the street. I honestly forgot at which resort I’d parked, running my valet slip at Caesars Palace. First-world problem, yes. At least I got my steps in, and also a nifty social-media post of the crew in action.

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix better be worth it, sports fans. I hope it changes all our lives for the better, because our city right now is a big staging area. The Strip especially is jacked up. If you can help it, steer clear.

Cool Hang Alert

The next Monday’s Dark theme illuminates with “The Music of the ’70s” at 8 p.m. Monday at The Space. The show steams at mondaysdark.com, and all this mirrored-ball activity is to benefit Foundation For Recovery. Great cause and some groovy tunes are on tap.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.