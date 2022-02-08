The Killers announce Strip show

The Killers have announced an upcoming show on the Las Vegas Strip.

Brandon Flowers, frontman for The Killers and a Las Vegas native, performs during a Get-Out-The-Vote rally on Friday, November 2, 2018, at First Friday, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs with the band to a sold-out crowd during the opening night of The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Friday, April 17, 2009. (Review-Journal file photo) JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs with the band to a sold-out crowd during the opening night of The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Friday, April 17, 2009.

The Killers concert on the Strip televised during halftime of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Killers are set to play the Strip on Tax Day.

The Las Vegas-born band is scheduled for the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on April 15. The hotel announced the booking today on its website and social media channels. Tickets start at $64 and are available at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

The Killers’ most recent release, “Pressure Machine,” was issued in August. The album is dedicated to the time front man Brandon Flowers spent in Nephi, Utah, as a kid. In all, the band has sold more than 25 million albums since debuting “Hot Fuss” in 2004.

Flowers paid tribute to late Sen. Harry Reid during Reid’s celebration of life at the Smith Center on Jan. 8. Flowers sang “Read My Mind,” “Be Still,” and led the crowd in an a cappella rendition of “Home Means Nevada.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.