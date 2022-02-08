68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Kats

The Killers announce Strip show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2022 - 11:36 am
 
Brandon Flowers, frontman for The Killers and a Las Vegas native, performs during a Get-Out-The ...
Brandon Flowers, frontman for The Killers and a Las Vegas native, performs during a Get-Out-The-Vote rally on Friday, November 2, 2018, at First Friday, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal
Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs with the band to a sold-out crowd during the opening ni ...
Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs with the band to a sold-out crowd during the opening night of The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Friday, April 17, 2009. (Review-Journal file photo) JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs with the band to a sold-out crowd during the opening night of The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Friday, April 17, 2009.
The Killers concert on the Strip televised during halftime of an NFL football game between the ...
The Killers concert on the Strip televised during halftime of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Killers are set to play the Strip on Tax Day.

The Las Vegas-born band is scheduled for the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on April 15. The hotel announced the booking today on its website and social media channels. Tickets start at $64 and are available at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

The Killers’ most recent release, “Pressure Machine,” was issued in August. The album is dedicated to the time front man Brandon Flowers spent in Nephi, Utah, as a kid. In all, the band has sold more than 25 million albums since debuting “Hot Fuss” in 2004.

Flowers paid tribute to late Sen. Harry Reid during Reid’s celebration of life at the Smith Center on Jan. 8. Flowers sang “Read My Mind,” “Be Still,” and led the crowd in an a cappella rendition of “Home Means Nevada.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Police: video shows Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Strip scuffle
Police: video shows Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Strip scuffle
2
Famed Nevada brothel Love Ranch for sale for $1.2M
Famed Nevada brothel Love Ranch for sale for $1.2M
3
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
4
California to end mask mandate in February
California to end mask mandate in February
5
4 injured in Summerlin crash after car runs red light
4 injured in Summerlin crash after car runs red light
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST