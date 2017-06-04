The Killers, Imagine Dragons to regretfully miss Ariana Grande concert

The Killers perform Friday at Sam's Town Live to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their sophomore album, "Sam's Town." (Courtesy Rob Loud)

Paul Mattingly seizes the moment -- and his comedy partner, Matt Donnelly -- during "The Bucket Show" at Art Square Theater on Wednesday, June 1, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the Orleans hotel-casino, specifically Java Vegas.

This place has everything: Java, and Vegas.

The scene is replete with attendees of the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender event, which is the Super Bowl of burlesque, except instead of helmets and shoulder pads, the performers wear pasties and … well, shoulder pads.

More from the scene:

Stars not aligning

The Killers and Imagine Dragons would rock Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” concert, no question. Bummer to report that schedule commitments preclude either Las Vegas rock band from playing the show.

The Killers are immersed in recording their new album in downtown Las Vegas, and manager Robert Reynolds says the timing simply could not work out for the band to play in Manchester.

Imagine Dragons is currently touring Europe and has a date in the Netherlands that coincides with the show.

“It would be a great thing to be a part of, and we’re really glad she’s doing it,” I.D. manager Mac Reynolds (who is the brother of Robert Reynolds) said last week.

The all-star festival is to benefit the families of those killed and injured in the May 22 suicide bombing at Manchester Arena. The attack at the end of Grande’s show claimed 22 lives. Those taking part in Sunday’s show at include Usher, Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan and Coldplay among others.

The event at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Grounds will be broadcast live on Freeform (formerly ABC Family) at 9 a.m. Pacific time. ABC is planning to air a one-hour highlight special following Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

‘Bucket,’ ‘Scoop’ moving

“The Bucket Show,” the improv comedy show co-hosted by Vegas comics and writers Matt Donnelly and Paul Mattingly at Arts Square Theater, will live-stream on twitch.tv beginning in July. The duo’s podcast, “Ice Cream Social,” is also moving to twitch.tv, which has served as a video-game platform but is now expanding to live entertainment.

Donnelly and Mattingly performed their final “Bucket Show” for a full house at Arts Square on Wednesday night. The improv show and podcast will originate from Oog Oog Productions on Polaris Avenue, used by Penn & Teller for their profanely (but accurately) titled series on Showtime. The shows’ details to follow, when they are, in fact, detailed.

D.P. at Cab Jazz

A show to catch: David Perrico’s “Songbook of the Soul” at 8 p.m. Friday at Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz. Perrico’s Pop Strings lineup, which headlines Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace, is fronted by a great collection of Vegas vocalists: Skye Dee Miles, Michelle Johnson, Lily Arce, Eric Sean, Kenny Fletch and Serena Henry.

The show falls just about on Perrico’s third anniversary at the Smith Center. He opened there with Pop Evolution on June 24, 2014, yet another top locals act to find the groove at Cab Jazz.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.