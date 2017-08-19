The Killers promote Mayweather, McGregor fight with ‘The Man’ video

The clip checks in at 1 minute, 52 seconds. Two-thirds of a round.
Will it outlast the fight it is to promote?
Good question, as The Killers have recorded an alternate version of “The Man” for Showtime to promote Saturday’s Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout at T-Mobile Arena.
The video shows the band in a boxing ring set up in the desert, with cutaway clips of the two combatants, showgirls, bikini-clad ladies on beach chairs, and shirtless actor Jake Hunter (“Face Off,” “Killer Waves”) hanging out Walter White-style outside of old RV.
The clip is to be used during Showtime’s pay-per-view telecast of the bout. “The Man” is the first single from The Killers’ upcoming album “Wonderful Wonderful,” due Sept. 22.
