Kats

The Killers promote Mayweather, McGregor fight with ‘The Man’ video

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2017 - 3:36 pm
 

The clip checks in at 1 minute, 52 seconds. Two-thirds of a round.

Will it outlast the fight it is to promote?

Good question, as The Killers have recorded an alternate version of “The Man” for Showtime to promote Saturday’s Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout at T-Mobile Arena.

The video shows the band in a boxing ring set up in the desert, with cutaway clips of the two combatants, showgirls, bikini-clad ladies on beach chairs, and shirtless actor Jake Hunter (“Face Off,” “Killer Waves”) hanging out Walter White-style outside of old RV.

The clip is to be used during Showtime’s pay-per-view telecast of the bout. “The Man” is the first single from The Killers’ upcoming album “Wonderful Wonderful,” due Sept. 22.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

 

