The Killers promote Mayweather, McGregor fight with ‘The Man’ video

The video shows the band in a boxing ring set up in the desert, with cutaway clips of the two combatants, showgirls, bikini-clad ladies on beach chairs, and shirtless actor Jake Hunter next to an old RV.

On July 31, the Las Vegas welcomed alternative rock band, The Killers, back to their hometown during a special pop-up performance at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rob Loud )

UFC fighter Conor McGregor works out ahead of his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., slated for Aug. 26, at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Brandon Flowers of The Killers joins former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman at the roulette table during filming of the video for "The Man" at the Plaza hotel-casino. (The Killers)

Brandon Flowers of The Killers in the valet of The Plaza Las Vegas. (The Killers/Twitter)

Undefeated American boxer Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. screams as he works out for the media at his gym on Thursday, August 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mayweather is scheduled to fight Conor McGregor on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph​

Undefeated American boxer Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. works out for the media at his gym on Thursday, August 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mayweather is scheduled to fight Conor McGregor on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph​

The clip checks in at 1 minute, 52 seconds. Two-thirds of a round.

Will it outlast the fight it is to promote?

Good question, as The Killers have recorded an alternate version of “The Man” for Showtime to promote Saturday’s Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout at T-Mobile Arena.

The video shows the band in a boxing ring set up in the desert, with cutaway clips of the two combatants, showgirls, bikini-clad ladies on beach chairs, and shirtless actor Jake Hunter (“Face Off,” “Killer Waves”) hanging out Walter White-style outside of old RV.

The clip is to be used during Showtime’s pay-per-view telecast of the bout. “The Man” is the first single from The Killers’ upcoming album “Wonderful Wonderful,” due Sept. 22.

