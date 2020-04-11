The Killers to perform, host Q&A online

Founding members Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci are taking the Q’s, providing the A’s and playing select songs.

Brandon Flowers speaks before his performance inside The Joint during the first day of the Emerge Impact + Music conference at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Friday, May 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Brandon Flowers, left, and Ted Sablay of The Killers perform at The Neon Museum's annual Boneyard Ball at Encore in Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Get the killer Q’s ready. The Killers are taking to social media at noon Saturday, April 18, for a live performance and Q&A session.

The band announced on Twitter: “Attention self incarcerated humans of earth. Time to get wild! Next Saturday at 12 p.m. PST, watch and listen on your favorite hand-held device as we answer your questions and play a few of our songs for YOU, LIVE ON INSTAGRAM!”

Founding members Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci are taking the Q’s, providing the A’s and playing select songs. Fans are encouraged to submit questions by replying to the band’s announcement on Twitter @TheKillers.

It all happens on @TheKillers Instagram page.

The band in March announced it had halted ticket sales for its upcoming “Caution” tour, due to stop at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Aug. 28. At the moment, the dates are still posted with an RSVP link to reserve position for tickets when they are on sale.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.