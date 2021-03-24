The Mantis to breathe fire again in downtown Las Vegas

Standing 150 feet tall, The Mantis is a relic of the late Tony Hsieh’s vision of downtown Las Vegas.

The Mantis art car performs during the Intergalactic Art Car Festival in downtown Las Vegas in 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire-shooting preying mantis sits out front of Container Park in downtown Las Vegas in 2015. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The mantis at Container Park shoots fire during the Rock-n-Roll Marathon in 2015. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

You can’t keep a good mantis down.

The Downtown Container Park’s metal mascot, The Mantis, breathes fire once more beginning April 1. The giant art piece and photo op is returning to action at sunset that night, with a big drum circle planned to wake it from its COVID-force hibernation, which began March 18, 2020.

The Mantis will then be activated Thursdays through Saturdays. Again, it will belch fire seemingly at random, and at high volume. The beast’s activity is known to cause uninitiated visitors to duck and shudder.

The Mantis is a relic of the late Tony Hsieh’s vision of downtown Las Vegas, especially Fremont East, where the creature stands on the corner of 7th and Fremont Streets. Hsieh bought the installation in 2013.

The Mantis lords over the neighborhood, standing 150 feet tall and 40 feet long, a replica of an original female Praying Mantis built by Aerospace engineer Kirk Jellum.

The Park is open 11:30 am.-10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. The facility is currently operating under pandemic guidelines, but The Mantis is not wearing a face cover, because, what’s the point?

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.