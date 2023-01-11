The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Some international media outlets have cast a light on Caesars Palace’s efforts to fill seats for “Weekends With Adele” shows at the Colosseum.

Here is the skinny from New Guinea:

The hotel calls in employees and and those who work for the resort’s partners to occupy seats when ticket-holders simply can’t make the show.

I actually observed this opening night, when the seat next to me was open for the first few minutes of the show until Caesars staffer settled in (I had been thinking, “After all this, the seat next to me is going to be open?”).

The possibility of unoccupied seats was more of a concern early in the run, with a flurry of ticket purchases on the resale market, fans juggling their travel schedules for COVID-19 issues and flight cancellations. The superstar headliner has reportedly sought to have all the seats the lower section filled.

The hotel has obliged, but know this isn’t an opportunity open to the general public, and it is exclusive to the “Weekends With Adele” series.

That said, those seeking to buy tickets to Adele’s show can check the Caesars Palace box office on the day of the performance. There are typically a few tickets that have simply been canceled returned to the box office, even for extremely in-demand shows (and Adele qualifies here). You’re paying face value, usually more than $400, but that is an ongoing option.

