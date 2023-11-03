‘The sting’ is back: Scorpions returning to the Strip

The Scorpoins are celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Love at First Sting.”

The Scorpions, shown at Neon Museum in Las Vegas, are returning to the Planet Hollywood headlining theater for nine shows running April 11-May 3. (Marc Theis)

Klaus Meine, left, and the guitarist Matthias Jabs of the band Scorpions perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Jabs plays the same guitar that he performed with at the first Rock in Rio festival in 1985. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Klaus Meine of the band Scorpions performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The Scorpions are shown at Zappos Theater on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Pat Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

Mattias Jabs the Scorpions is shown at Zappos Theater on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Pat Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

Klaus Meine of the Scorpions is shown at Zappos Theater on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Pat Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

Rudolf Schenker, from left, Matthias Jabs and Klaus Meine, of the band Scorpions perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The sting is back at Bakkt Theater.

Hard-rock icons the Scorpions are returning to the Planet Hollywood headlining theater for nine shows running April 11-May 3. The residency is titled “Love at First Sting Las Vegas,” presented by Live Nation in its exclusive booking partnership with the venue.

Ticket are on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at ticketmaster.com. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have first access to tickets starting 10 a.m. Monday (info at the-Scorpions.com/ RockZone). In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The shows run April 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26 and 28; and May 1 and 3.

The series celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Scorpions’ “Love at First Sting” album. They will perform all of that album and hits from their enduring career, which began in 1965 in Hanover, West Germany.

“Wind of Change,” “Still Loving You,” “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” and “Send Me an Angel” were on the band’s previous “Sin Cit Nights” residency. That run sold out nine shows in 2022.

Band front man Klaus Meine says, “We‘re very excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater. We can‘t wait to share our new show with our fans in the U.S., celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic ‘Love at First Sting’ album along with our biggest Hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting … it‘s gonna be a Hell of a Ride!!!” That is. a statement, and it’s all Klaus.

