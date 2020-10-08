The Strat to reopen L.A. Comedy Club this weekend

The Strat’s L.A. Comedy Club will offer the “Redneck Comedy Magic” show and its rotation of comedy headliners nightly.

Comedia Kevan Moezzi, better known as K-von, is photographed at the L.A. Comedy Club inside the Stratosphere hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Strat is returning live comedy to its property at 6 p.m. Friday with the reopening of L.A. Comedy Club in its second-level Dragon Room.

“Redneck Comedy Magic,” hosted by comic magician (of course) James Michael, is the first show out of the gate. Comic Edwin San Juan headlines at 8 p.m., followed by comedian Trixx at 10 p.m.

L.A. Comedy Club will offer the “Redneck” show and its rotation of comedy headliners nightly. The venue will hold 55 patrons, down from its 160-seat capacity, to provide required social distancing. Prices are $39.95 and $59.95 (not including fees) at thestrat.com.

“We have been anxiously awaiting our reopening at The Strat and have been hard at work preparing for this day,” Joaquin Trujillo, managing partner of L.A. Comedy Club, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring our lineup of hilarious comics as well as special engagements with some of the top standup acts in the nation.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.