The Top 6 shows as Mirage shuts down famed comedy series

“Aces of Comedy” was a premier series on the Strip, with such headliners as Jim Gaffigan and Chelsea Handler.

It’s not carrying the same fanfare as the closing of “Love,” but what remains of the onetime Aces of Comedy series is ebbing away at The Mirage.

Whitney Cummings is the final comic to appear as a comic headliner at Mirage Theater on Saturday night. “Aces” was renamed Center Stage a couple years ago after Hard Rock took over the hotel from MGM Resorts International, which kicked off the series about 15 years ago.

Since The Mirage has been drawing closer to its shutdown, several of the headliners — among them Jim Gaffigan, Daniel Tosh, Tom Segura, David Spade, Bill Maher, Jay Leno and Chelsea Handler have split off to play other Strip venues.

That said, we offer our top six Aces/Center Stage shows (started with five, then added one, just because):

6. Ray Romano/Brad Garrett

Killer double-header, though Garrett later said his mini-roast of VIPs in the front row prompted the hotel to suggest he run his own venue. That’s the lore, anyway. And that was the seed of Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at Tropicana, and now MGM Grand.

5. Leno

We caught him early enough that his bit about his parents freaking out about their new VCR flashing “12:00” was still relatable. He was at the top of his game as “The Tonight Show” host, packed the place and killed.

4. Tosh

An extraordinary set. I came in knowing only of his “Tosh 2.0” show, which leaned heavily on Tosh’s mirthful commentary on viral videos. But he is terrific at straight stand-up, no video components. An underrated headliner.

3. Ron White

Filled the place, and was a great pairing with our late friend and opening act Geechy Guy. You were laughed out by the time these two were through.

2. Lewis Black

My mom’s favorite comic. She and I hit the show about 10 years ago. Classic was stretch where Black angrily reads the ingredients in a bottle of water (a totally pointless exercise), then punches the bottle and sends the cap skyward. His delivery was, and is, genius.

1. Martin Short

I interviewed Short on the phone before his two weekend dates in July 2012. Shortly after that chat, I took a call from one of his reps asking the following questions: Could I catch a 150-pound bag if thrown at me (“Yes, but has never been proven”), what was my kilt size (“Large, I reckon”), tam size (“Same, what is happening?”) and if I were available at 2 p.m. the next day for “rehearsals” at The Mirage (“Of course!”).

For those two shows I played the person who would play Short as bagpipes, with both of us wearing Great Highland-themed costumes. In the bit, we arrived from opposite sides of the stage. He jumped into my arms, stuck his thumb in my mouth and bleated, “Amazing Grace” as I pretended to squeeze the sound from him. We did this twice that weekend, and again four years later in the same theater.

The memory I’ll carry is marching out, unannounced, from stage right, the light hitting me and hearing “Kats!” shouted from the crowd. It was Kelly Clinton-Holmes, because it had to be.

Cummings shuts it all down Saturday, leaving “Aces” to history. We will be there (seated) when Hard Rock Las Vegas again fires up the funny.

