‘The Voice’ contestant’s band returning to Blake Shelton’s Ole Red

The Ryan Whyte Maloney Band will led by veteran Vegas vocalist Michael Dean, who frequently performed with the lineup.

The Ryan Whyte Maloney Band is continuing its extended engagement at the honky-tonk that was Maloney’s last stage.

The versatile country-rock cover outfit returns to residency from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Las Vegas. The Ryan Whyte Maloney Band is now led by veteran Vegas vocalist Michael Dean, who frequently performed with the lineup.

Maloney died early morning Jan. 28 in Henderson, the official cause listed as suicide by a gunshot wound to the head. He was 44. There are no plans at this time for a memorial for Maloney in Las Vegas. His family is planning a service in his original hometown of Traverse City, Michigan.

Maloney was a contestant on “The Voice” in 2014, a member of Team Blake. His run on the show led to Shelton’s team enlisting him for his Ole Red residency, starting in February 2024.

Maloney was backed at Ole Red by a roster of long-standing Vegas musicians: Cody Bergstrom (guitar), Dan Walker (keys), Bryan Walker (drums), Colin Hotchkiss (bass) and Tommy Wayne (pedal-steel guitar).

Shelton opens his own residency Wednesday night at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, kitty-corner from his eponymous club. The country superstar is in town for six shows through Feb. 15. There is no word on his plans, if any, to stop in to Ole Red.

Maloney’s fiancée and manager, Zana Kensington, said Wednesday morning that opening night would be anchored by Dean and feature several singers over the four-hour set. The residency moves to its regular schedule, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and occasional 6 to 10 p.m. sets.

Country headliner Dez Hoston will also front some of those performances. There is no cover.

Kensington said she was grateful for the club and its GM, Ryan Klaasen, for re-establishing the band’s dates. “Ryan’s name will live on,” she said, “and so will his music.”

