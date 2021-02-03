The Weeknd sets April date at T-Mobile Arena

The Weeknd is set to perform the halftime show at Sunday’s Super Bowl LV, then start selling tickets for Vegas.

The Weeknd performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The Weeknd is parlaying his Super Bowl appearance into a world tour announcement, highlighted by an April 23, 2022 tour stop at T-Mobile Arena.

The recording star is set to perform the halftime show at Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LV matchup. His “After Hours” tour tickets are onsale at 10 a.m. Monday at TheWeeknd.com/tour. The series opens Jan. 14 in Vancouver, Canada, stopping in San Antonio on April 19, 2022, before moving to Las Vegas.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” release is in its record 47th week in the Billboard Top 10 album charts, and 38th week in the Top 5. His concert is set to be the first full-capacity show at T-Mobile in nearly 14 months.

The most recent, fully ticketed events at T-Mobile was was the first round of the in the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament on March 11, with about 8,000 fans in the venue. The last game was Colorado-Washington State. The most recent Golden Knights game with a capacity crowd was March 3, a 3-0 Golden Knights’ victory over the New Jersey Devils.

The most recent concert was George Strait’s show on Feb. 1, 2020.

