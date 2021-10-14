Theater at park MGM gets upgrade, new name ahead of Lady Gaga’s return

Dolby Live is in, Park Theater is out as the name of the venue at Park MGM.

A rendering of Dolby Live, the new name for Park Theater at Park MGM. (MGM Resorts International)

The incomplete Park Theater sign at Park MGM is shown on July 13, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dolby sounds good to MGM Resorts International.

The audio-entertainment company and owner of Park Theater have announced that venue has been renamed Dolby Live at Park MGM. The renaming is in time for Lady Gaga’s return of her “Jazz + Piano” residence production at the theater beginning Thursday night.

Plans for the new name were first evident in July, when the letters were being removed from the Park Theater signs, and reports surfaced that a new sound system was being loaded in.

Dolby Live is also the first performance venue of its kind to use Dolby Atmos, a new audio-immersive technology unique to the newly named theater.

“Joining our slate of premier offerings for immersive entertainment, such as the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and the hundreds of Dolby Cinemas around the world, Dolby Live is the ultimate experience for enjoying live music in Dolby Atmos,” Dolby Laboratories President and CEO Kevin Yeaman said in a statement. “As we continue to grow our presence in music, Dolby Live will offer consumers more ways to enjoy a Dolby Atmos experience while deepening and expanding our engagements with the artist community.”

The installation has been going on for months at the former Park Theater. The Dolby Atmos playback system was custom-designed for concerts inside the 5,200-seat venue, but is also capable of supporting such live experiences as musicals and esports, among other events.

Also in the statement announcing the partnership, MGM Resorts International President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle said, “One of The Strip’s premier resort destinations, Park MGM is home to some of the biggest names in music. Collaborating with Dolby to revolutionize our live entertainment offerings takes the experience to entirely new levels. Dolby Live will be the most advanced performance venue on The Strip, reflecting our commitment to innovation and creativity in all we do.”

