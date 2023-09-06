They’re hanging what at Blake Shelton’s Vegas club?

Blake Shelton has said, “If you’re going to come to Vegas, you’re not going to have to just go big, you’ve got to go huge.”

Workers raise an antique tractor for installation on the ceiling of the under construction Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Las Vegas music club at Horseshoe Las Vegas’ Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The under construction Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Las Vegas music club at Horseshoe Las Vegas’ Grand Bazaar Shops is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

It’s not all fancy fountains and fake Eiffel Towers on the Strip.

An actual, agriculturally tested tractor is being introduced to the Las Vegas nightlife scene. This is a 1947 Farmall H, weighing in at 4,500 pounds and the signature effect at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Las Vegas.

The four-story club at Horseshoe Las Vegas’ Grand Bazaar Shops opens just after January. The tractor will hang upside-down about 50 feet above the crowd. It is certain to be a conversation piece, and social-media photo target, at the 686-seat music club.

This is the fourth Farmall to grace a Shelton club, joining Nashville; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; and Orlando, Florida.

Ole Red is set up to showcase emerging country artists nightly on the Strip. The country artist has ordered a Las Vegas-party inspired food and drink menu, featuring Southern cuisine and drinks with hard liquor. The club is to cover 27,000 square feet, the largest Ole Red in the country. Its 4,500-square-foot, rooftop platform offers a clear view of the Strip.

“If you’re going to come to Vegas, you’re not going to have to just go big, you’ve got to go huge,” Shelton said in an interview in January. “And I feel like that’s what we’re doing with this location.”

The owners of the Vegas tractor will attend Ole Red’s grand opening, where (we expect) the crowd will get plowed.

