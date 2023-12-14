60°F
Kats

‘This is how we do it’: Raiders enlist hip-hop star for anthem

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2023 - 11:42 am
 
David Perrico leads his Pop Strings Orchestra at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, June 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of David Perrico's Pop Strings band perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, June 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Montell Jordan and a tribute to the holiday stylings of Trans-Siberian Orchestra are in the Raiders’ entertainment show in Thusday’s game against the Chargers.

Jordan is singing the national anthem. The “This Is How We Do It” hitmaker most recently performed in Las Vegas as part of the “I Love The ’90s Tour” show at SOAK Pool at the Palms in May.

David Perrico and the Raiders House band is performing some TSO selections along with a performance by the Raiderettes.

Reggie Kinlaw, the former Oakland/L.A. Raiders defensive lineman, is lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch. Kinlaw was a Raider from 1979-84 and a member of two Super Bowl champions before closing his career with the Seahawks.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

