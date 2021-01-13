62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Thunder From Down Under crunches (numbers) in return to stage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2021 - 1:18 pm
 
Adam Steck, CEO of SPI Entertainment, poses at the company's offices at 4090 E. Post Road in th ...
Adam Steck, CEO of SPI Entertainment, poses at the company's offices at 4090 E. Post Road in this July 19, 2013, file photo. The company produces and promotes concerts and other live shows to include local entertainment such as "Thunder from Down Under." (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
A look at Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, home of Thunder From Down Under and Australian Bee ...
A look at Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, home of Thunder From Down Under and Australian Bee Gees, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Let’s say Thunderland Showroom is a sports venue. The 10-man troupe Thunder From Down Under is the home team. The 50-person audience is the visiting squad.

Take Thunder and the over.

Eager to return to the stage, the male revue is promising to wear out its crowd beginning with three shows Saturday.

“The guys are ready to bring the intimacy,” producer Adam Steck says. “They are ready for some really powerful, energetic intimacy.”

The no-touchy, socially distant strip-Strip show went dark in late-November when statewide restrictions for public gatherings were reduced to 50. But after crunching numbers and conferring with hotel partner MGM Resorts International, the show is giving it a go once more at Excalibur.

Though capped at 50 per performance, Thunder is actually playing to a larger nightly audience count. Shows are 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. during the week, dark Saturdays.

“It’s all about economics, what it takes to have a chance to break even, and when we take it all together, this was the right move,” says Steck, whose SPI Entertainment company is the operator of all shows at Thunderland. “We’re putting on entertainment in the safest environment possible.”

As for the “Australian Bee Gees Show,” the rock tribute act is on deck and waiting for restrictions to be relaxed. There remains a single opening for a third show at the theater, an ideal spot for the return of Human Nature. But the return of that act is in the more distant future, when Steck hopes Thunderland is home to three productions, all themed for Down Under.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
2
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
3
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
4
COVID-19 wave prompts Las Vegas hospital to issue ‘disaster’ alert
COVID-19 wave prompts Las Vegas hospital to issue ‘disaster’ alert
5
Man critical after beating, robbery in Laughlin
Man critical after beating, robbery in Laughlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST