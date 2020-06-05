104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Ticketed events at T-Mobile ‘possibly’ finished in 2020

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2020 - 5:54 pm
 

Bill Hornbuckle met the tide of guests returning to Bellagio at the hotel’s main entrance Thursday. He swept his arm as if to throw the doors open, clapping his hands as assembled media chronicled the moment.

But the COVID-19 reopening of this resort, and hotel-casinos across the city, won’t be a singular celebration. It’s going to be a deliberate return to business, a slog, if you will.

Hornbuckle preached patience when I asked for a time horizon for the return of live entertainment at MGM Resorts, and for events at T-Mobile Arena. The news was anticipated, but bracing nonetheless. MGM Resorts International hotels won’t be returning Cirque du Soleil shows anytime soon. They might be onstage by the end of 2020, and that is an optimistic forecast.

As for T-Mobile Arena, the crowds of 18,000-plus at Vegas Golden Knights games aren’t likely to return until 2021.

Addressing Cirque, MGM Resorts’ primary entertainment partner, Hornbuckle reminded the hotel would be following directives from Gov. Steve Sisolak for phase three reopening statewide.

“The governor has stated no public gatherings larger than 50 people,” Hornbuckle said, then motioned to the piano emanating from Petrossian Bar & Lounge. “We are able, in the background, to have some form of limited entertainment from our lounges. But a ticketed event is off-limits for today.”

Entertainment can move forward in the summer. But Cirque operates six productions (five in MGM Resorts properties) in custom-designed theaters.

“Cirque shows run on 1,200, 1,500, 2,000 people,” Hornbuckle said. “We’re a ways off from that. Hopefully we can be back by year’s end.”

MGM Resorts is a partner in T-Mobile. The company has submitted a petition to be one of two hub cites for the NHL playoffs. T-Mobile is among the 10 finalists to host the playoffs, which will be closed to ticketed fans.

The league announced its 24-team format and seedings on Thursday, but has not established where games will be held.

“We hope to host the playoffs here and we are focused on that, we are aggressively in that conversation, but it will be without fans,” Hornbuckle said. “Again, we’ll be following the protocols that the governor puts in play. We have to take his lead. Hopefully, we’ll be ready by the end of the year.

Should we be prepared for no ticketed entertainment or events at T-Mobile in 2021?

“Possibly, possibly,” Hornbuckle said. “We’ll see if we don’t have a resurgence (in coronavirus), if we can get through the summer safely. But it’s one step at a time. “

High-caliber idea

We see an opportunity to bring back Luxor residency shows in a hotel that is not Luxor. Specifically, Excalibur and its Thunderland Showroom.

Follow along:

ExCal returns Thursday . Luxor’s reopening has not been announced, but is later than Thursday .

Excalibur is home to Thunderland Showroom and SPI Entertainment’s headlining shows Hans Klok, Thunder From Down Under and Australian Bee Gees.

Luxor is home to “Fantasy” and Carrot Top at Atrium Showroom.

SPI founder and Thunderland Showroom proprietor Adam Steck says he would be fine with staging select performances of “Fantasy” — which is Thunder’s sister production — and Carrot Top, until the Luxor is ready to reopen .

“Fantasy” producer Anita Mann says her show can be back “tomorrow,” and she says that just about every day. And Topper could scale back his stage show and headline Thunderland, too, similar to how he works his road shows. Steck says he can work out the logistics. It’s nutty enough to work.

List o’ masks

A quick list of statues that can promote phase two safety measures by wearing face masks:

* The Caesars statue at the entrance of Caesars Palace.

* The Joe Louis statue at the Caesars sports book

* The Elvis statue facing the registration desk at Westgate Las Vegas.

* The Greenbacks, the tourist couple at Harrah’s.

* The bronzed man sweeping, dubbed “The Aftermath,” at the foot of the escalators leading from the Paris Las Vegas parking garage.

* The Statue of Liberty at New York-New York.

*Bliss Dance at The Park promenade.

*Joe Trammel, whenever he revises his living statue character from his days at St. Mark’s Square at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes.

Out of the loo

The return of Sunset Station has chased Shawn Eiferman from the master bathroom/main showroom in his Las Vegas home. Eiferman is among the Facebook All-Stars during the COVID-19 shutdown, having performed several shows called “That Vegas Show” from his water-closet annex. The web casts originally ran twice-daily to benefit Las Vegas musicians.

But Eiferman is returning to live performances this weekend, performing at Gaudi Bar at Sunset Station from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. “I’m finally out of the bathroom!” says the Vegas singer-songwriter. Those Facebook shows were fun, but this is more like it.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Wounded Las Vegas police officer undergoes successful surgery
Wounded Las Vegas police officer undergoes successful surgery
2
Las Vegas casinos welcoming guests after long shutdown — BLOG
Las Vegas casinos welcoming guests after long shutdown — BLOG
3
Las Vegas casinos reopening, bringing hope for economic recovery
Las Vegas casinos reopening, bringing hope for economic recovery
4
5.5 quake felt in Las Vegas likely aftershock to 7.1 quake in July
5.5 quake felt in Las Vegas likely aftershock to 7.1 quake in July
5
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open to reveal Al Davis torch
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open to reveal Al Davis torch
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST