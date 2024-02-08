49°F
Kats

Tiësto, slated as first in-game DJ at Super Bowl, drops out

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2024 - 3:09 pm
 
Updated February 8, 2024 - 4:02 pm
Tiesto plays his set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Moto ...
Tiesto plays his set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tiesto performs during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, ...
Tiesto performs during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tiësto will not be the first in-game DJ headliner at a Super Bowl after all.

The dutch superstar and long-running Strip headliner has canceled his appearance at Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium.

In a social media post, the 55-year-old nightclub mainstay said, “Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first.”

Tiësto was to be the first in-game DJ ever in a Super Bowl. He was to perform a set during warm-ups, then remain and spin throughout the game.

This year, the nightclub veteran announced a multi-venue residency series with Tao Group Hospitality and Groot Hospitality at LIV Nightclub and LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian, and Wet Republic at MGM Grand.

Tiësto’s 2024 schedule has him playing more clubs, in more resorts, than ever in his career. The spree launched at LIV Nightclub on Jan. 19, the superstar’s 55th birthday. He returns to Omnia on March 9.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

