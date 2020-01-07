Tiësto, Zedd, Garrix, Aoki in Hakkasan Group’s 2020 lineup

Superstar DJ Tiësto says, “Vegas holds a special place in my heart,” as he returns to Hakkasan Group.

Nightclub fortresses come and go in Las Vegas, as nightlife is often a blood sport in this city. But Hakkasan Group continues to roll along, withstanding market volatility to build a strong headliner lineup for 2020.

Such international DJ stars as Tiësto, Zedd, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and Illenium will populate Hakkasan’s clubs on the Strip this year. Hip-hop artists Tyga, Tory Lanez and Lil Jon, too, are in the Hakkasan stable (click here for the clubs’ schedules).

Hakkasan’s portfolio of daylight and nightlife venues includes Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace; Hakkasan Nightclub and Wet Republic at MGM Grand; Jewel Nightclub and Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria; and 1 OAK Nightclub at the Mirage. The headliners, announced Tuesday, will rotate throughout the company’s clubs.

Calvin Harris, long a cornerstone of Hakkasan’s entertainment roster, was not on the original list issued by the company Tuesday. But expect a separate announcement that he, too, will perform at Hakkasan clubs this year.

Hakkasan has survived where others, especially Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub at Palms, faltered. Signing such galvanizing stars as Tiësto and Harris has inspired other headliners in that strata to sign with the company. Also, the pure volume of superstar DJs and hip-hop artists has been crucial to the clubs’ success, allowing the Hakkasan to build a profit through multiple venues.

Hakkasan’s empire has ballooned over the past decade in Las Vegas, especially since it acquired Angel Management Group in 2014, doubling the nightlife and dining company’s collection of clubs on the Strip.

“It’s a real team environment, and we’ve grown together and evolved together,” Hakkasan Group Executive Director of Marketing Richard Alexander said during a phone chat Monday. “I think that gives you a family atmosphere, to some degree. Now we’re such a big enterprise that we have and huge DJs and A-list artists. It comes down to the core fundamental values of building a team atmosphere, communication, and sort of just hanging on for dear life a little bit.”

The superstars lined up in the company’s news release to share their excitement to return to the club scene.

“Vegas holds a special place in my heart,” Tiësto said. “The vibe of the city and the energy of all the fans who come to the shows is electric and it’s always such an incredible party. There are some great surprises in store, 2020 is going to be the best year yet.”

“Returning to Vegas for 2020 is incredibly exciting for me,” Zedd said. “It’s so much fun performing for all the fans every night and the energy is contagious. I can’t wait to be back.”

The company’s executive vice president of entertainment, James Algate, exudes confidence entering 202o.

“Hakkasan Group continues to offer its guests a transcendent experience at all of our venues which is reflected through our robust roster of incredible talent,”Algate said. “With the return of many proven resident headliners and the addition of fresh newcomers, our venues will uphold their unrivaled reputations of creating unforgettable memories for our guests long into the new decade.”

