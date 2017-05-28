Timmons buys time for 98 Degrees buzz in ‘Men of the Strip’ delay

Jeff Timmons arrives at the “Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of” premiere at the Arclight Cinemas - Cinerama Dome on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP)

Men of the Strip in 2013. (courtesy)

Jeff Timmons has directed the cast of “Men of the Strip” to halt applying body oil for a few weeks. He wants more time to generate publicity across the country, and even internationally.

And we can expect 1990s heartthrobs 98 Degrees to play into this delay-and-conquer strategy.

Timmons’ male revue, five years in development, was to open last Thursday at Tropicana’s Havana Room nightclub. Instead, Timmons and co-producers “Money Mike” Folan and Daniel Kouretas of Kouretas Entertainment Group of Las Vegas moved the show back to July 14.

Timmons says “Men of the Strip” could have opened for previews already. But that is not the point.

“We have been sidetracked with other projects and we need a little more time to build a national buzz,” said Timmons, a founding member of 98 Degrees who just wrapped a tour with the reunited boy band in the fall. “We are looking at a national ad campaign, some national TV talk shows, to help hype what we’ve got going on in Las Vegas.”

While no official annoucement is yet made, expect this activity to be centered on 98 Degrees. The timeline fits a touring schedule an upcoming album announcement — though Timmons is yet to formally announce any specific plans with the band.

Nonetheless, Timmons says, “I have seen the success of Backstreet Boys here in Vegas and New Kids touring (they are billed with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday), all of these things going on with boy bands getting back together.”

The show joins the new revue “Magic Mike Live,” backed by Channing Tatum at Hard Rock Hotel, along with proven sellers “Chippendales” at the Rio and “Thunder from Down Under” at Excalibur. Timmons has long claimed there is room for his dance show, as he taps into his own name recognition and plans a rotation of guest hosts.

As it is, Timmons is set to host the show for the first five months, saying, “I might even join the guys in a number.”

Timmons has also recorded a novelty duet with noted pro wrestler Jessie Godderz, the “Mr. Pec-Tacular” who has also co-starred “Big Brother” on CBS. Set for release sometime next month or early July, the song is “The Girl is With Me,” a takeoff of the Paul McCartney-Michael Jackson 1982 hit, “The Girl is Mine.”

The video was recorded in Las Vegas, and targeted to hit the market along with the upcoming season of “Big Brother” in late-June.

Otherwise, the show’s template is unchanged. Seven dancers have been cast to perform in the round of the former Club Nikki, RPM and finally Bagatelle Beach Club. The venue has sat devoid of public performances since Bagatelle uprooted from property in 2013.

“The club is gorgeous,” Timmons said, “and the guys are frothing at the mouth to start performing.” Stop The Froth, a message that would fit well on a billboard.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.