‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction

A customer’s complaint about “My Heart Will Go On” led to the benching of the song.

"Streetmosphere" performers at the Grand Canal Shoppes. (Grand Canal Shoppes)

A "Streetmosphere" performer at the Grand Canal Shoppes. (Grand Canal Shoppes)

"Streetmosphere" performers at the Grand Canal Shoppes. (Grand Canal Shoppes)

“My Heart Will Go On,” except when it doesn’t.

The Academy Award-winning song from “Titanic” has been shelved, at least temporarily, in the Streetmosphere performances at St. Mark’s Square at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes.

Word of this decision came down Friday, after visitor to the promenade complained of the song’s relationship with “Titanic” the movie, and, as such, the Titanic disaster and also the OceanGate Titan submersible tragedy this week.

Celine Dion’s version of the song won an Oscar in 1999, and she performed it throughout both of her residencies at Caesars Palace. Her recording is still on the song list at Fountains at Bellagio. The version at Grand Canal Shoppes has been sung live, in Italian.

The hotel contracts its Streetmosphere program with Ken Henderson’s Best Agency. Henderson said Saturday, “It’s just a pause,” and, “the mall management and Best Agency certainly would not want to offend anyone.”

Henderson also operates Notoriety Live at Neonopolis and books all the shows in its three venues.

“Streetmosphere” is a rotation Renaissance-themed, operatic performances. Performers have sung opera favorites while strolling through the promenade, originally joined by stilt-walkers, acrobats and human statues.

The program, and the singing gondoliers, opened with the hotel in 1999. The performers returned in March 2021, after a 13-month, pandemic-forced pause. A total of 15 singers and eight visual artists were put back to work.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.