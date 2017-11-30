Toasting singer Matt Goss’ return to the Las Vegas Strip

Matt Goss has checked in with a new show at a new venue … and a new drink.

Matt Goss is the new headliner at The Mirage, launching a residency at 1Oak at The Mirage on Dec. 2. (MGM Resorts)

A scene from Brody Dolyniuk's "Pink Floyd's The Wall" at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, April 7, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal). @JohnnyKats

Brody Dolyniuk

Matt Goss has checked in with a new show at a new venue … and a new drink.

The show is “Matt Goss at The Mirage;” the venue is 1Oak nightclub, and the drink is called The SoberKats. Seriously. Goss and a mixologist known as “Skittles” at the club have developed something I can drink in safety during Goss’s shows. He re-opens Saturday night; that’s when we’ll learn the ingredients in this baby.

But as the name implies, it will be alcohol-free. Make it a double, Gossy.

More action from ‘Vegas Strong’

Driving sensation Kurt Busch has been added to the lineup for “The Vegas Strong Benefit Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. The Las Vegas NASCAR star is to introduce Boyz II Men, though I’d hoped Blue Man Group would perform as a celebrity pit crew for his drive into T-Mobile. No such luck.

Also slipped onto the list of those walking the red carpet is Scheana Marie of the Bravo reality series “Vanderpump Rules,” which returns for Season 6 at 9 p.m. Monday. Marie is feuding famously with Katie Maloney (I know this only because I just read about it on E! News) and seems something of a flamethrower on the show.

More importantly, from a VegasVille perspective, I’m aware that “Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man” has been zeroing in on a reality star to take over for Kendra Wilkinson when she and Jai Rodriguez leave Jan. 2. So we now have something to ask Marie about on Friday night: “ ‘Sex Tips,’ yay or nay?”

Fator carries on

Terry Fator lost one of his bags during a recent trip to perform at Hard Rock Cafe in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The bag was filled with a few of his puppets, including the his most famous, Winston the Impersonating Turtle.

Fator did what any master showman would do: He hit the merchandise stand.

“We sell Winston puppets at the show, so I grabbed one from merch,” Fator said backstage Monday, prior to the opening of his “A Very Terry Christmas” at his eponymous theater at The Mirage. “I worked from the stage with a replacement Winston, and I’ll tell you, that night we set a record for sales of Winston puppets.”

Fator was joined that night by fellow “America’s Got Talent” champ Darci Lynne Farmer, who is from Tulsa.

Fator also said Monday he plans to extend his Christmas show, which features his wife, Angie, and is set in a mock living room with visits from all of his puppet friends, through Dec. 30. “I love Christmas,” he said. “It’s like I don’t want it to end.”

Leach update

My friend and colleague Robin Leach has made progress in his battle to recover from a minor stroke he suffered in Cabo San Lucas last week. Leach had experienced a setback Monday night when blood drained into his lungs, but doctors at St. Rose Dominican Rose De Lima Campus in Henderson have been able to address the issue, marking a significant step forward.

Still, his son Steve Leach says the famed celebrity journalist is expected to remain in the ICU for at least another couple of days.

Something to catch

Brody Dolyniuk’s “Symphonic Rock Show” returns to Reynolds Hall at 7 p.m. Sunday. Las Vegas classic rock fans know Dolyniuk from his days as founder and front man of Yellow Brick Road, and he still maintains a strong local following after moving to Southern California in 2011. Currently residing in Mission Viejo, Calif., Dolyniuk produces and performs rock/orchestral shows across the country, and has always delivered powerhouse performances at Reynolds Hall.

Dolyniuk and his core band will be joined by conductor Lon Bronson and several horn players from the Lon Bronson Band lineup, and many Bella Electric Strings players (led by Nina DiGregorio). This symphony will sample Pink Floyd, The Who, AC/DC, Electric Light Orchestra, Queen, among others.

Big Monday

A glut of great shows is in the offing Monday night.

Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns open at their new home, Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro, at 7:30 p.m. Travis Cloer’s annual “Christmas at My Place” show is 7:30 p.m. at Italian American Club. The Bruce Harper Big Band (and yes, it’s big, with 19 players) featuring Elisa Fiorillo is at 7 p.m. at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at Smith Center.

At Cab Jazz at 8 p.m. Thursday is David Perrico’s Pop Strings Orchestra, 18 musicians backing vocalists Fletch Wolcott, Lily Arce, Noybel Gorgoy, Skye Dee Miles and Serena Henry. Perrico usually fills the room with great sound, and the stage with great players, in these Cab Jazz performances. Expect a potpourri of jams from James Brown, Barry White, Percy Sledge, Sam Cooke, Etta James, Earth Wind & Fire among others. The music has been re-imagined by Perrico … feel free to dance to it.

Opening abound

A couple of show openings to watch: Gordie Brown’s return to the stage, at Hooters’ Night Owl Showroom, opened at 7:30 Wednesday night. And “The Cocktail Cabaret,” starring Eric Jordan Young, Daniel Emmet, Niki Scalera and Philip Fortenberry opens at 5 p.m. Thursday at Cleopatra’s Barge. Both are shows to watch, relying on proven talent in a market that is consistently fickle for these types of productions.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.